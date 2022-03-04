Biafra Leader Cautions IPOB Over Cubana Chief Priest, Okechukwu

Princewill Chimezie Richards, National Leader of Biafra Nations League (BNL) has advised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against attacking individuals unnecessarily.

Recall that IPOB had warned Nigerian socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest against interfering with the affairs of Imo state.

In January, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, appointed Cubana Chief Priest, as his social media aide.

But Richards is not comfortable with seeing Nnamdi Kanu’s group extend their criticism to Cubana Chief Priest.

“I have searched to see where Cubana Chief Priest made inflammatory comments or attacked Biafra or IPOB I didn’t see, then I was wondering why the threats coming from the IPOB leadership, as I didn’t see where the young man said he will go after ESN. Threatening this young man can make gunmen go after him, and when such happen, everyone start issuing denial statements,” Richards wrote on his known Facebook page on Wednesday.

“He merely accepted a job, why not observe how he carry out such assigned role, I know full well that a lot of people working for Imo Government does not reason or have same mentality with Hope Uzodinma, they don’t support everything he does, but as a boss who pays them, they keep quiet, many of them are just surviving with their appointment.

“Chief Priest is not a Biafran agitator that you expect him to turn down an appointment given to him, he wants it, he accepted, leave it, it is his State, a lot of celebrities have worked with their state government, Okorocha appointed Nkiru Silvanus during his time, Kanu Nwankwo have worked with Imo Government, and many others.

“Many of those frowning at Cubana Chief Priest, making noise online are still the same people following him for money, he will mobilize the same people for campaigns and other activities, and they will collect 2k and clean mouth and come and be disturbing people on Facebook.