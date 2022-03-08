Mbaike Reps Seat: I Am Ready To Represent My People – Ukanacho Tells Mbaitoli PDP Leaders, Says it’s Ikeduru Turn

Business mogul and former Governorship candidate in Imo State, Sir Osmond Ukanacho weekend at Nworieubi declared to Mbaitoli leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP across all strata his readiness to represent the good people of Mbaitoli-Ikeduru in the Federal House of Representatives come 2023.

Ukanacho an alumnus of University of Lagos took Imo State by storm and campaigned visibly and vigorously in all the nooks and crannies of the state in 2015 when he sought to govern the Eastern heartland on the platform of the United Progressive Party, UPP.

At Nworieubi, Chief Osmond Ukanacho who spoke in plain and unambiguous terms told his party leaders and youths in Mbaitoli LGA that his election into the House of Representatives in 2023 would herald a new dawn, a new order indeed that would reposition MBAIKE for an all round development via effective, proactive and efficient representation.

He submitted that if elected, constituency briefing and visible women and youth empowerment programs must be at regular intervals.

“I will not only make constituency briefing and empowerment a regular ritual but must come with quality items and good cash.

Some years past, people were empowering their constituents with motorcycles, few years ago, it was Keke Marwa, currently lawmakers are giving out Bus Imo. Under my tenure as your representative, a special breed and full fledged son of MBAIKE whose father is from Umuhu Atta in Ikeduru and my mother from Amaike Mbieri in Mbaitoli, full option buses, cars, jeeps and reasonable amounts of money among many other quality items would be used to empower my constituents”.

The CEO of Nucfam Group Ltd said he had done enough research to ascertain the peculiar needs of Ndi MBAIKE and aggregated them waiting to hit the ground running when eventually elected.

According to Ukanacho, MBAIKE wouldn’t lag behind under his watch in the four core components of legislating viz lawmaking, oversights, constituency development and intervention.

The urbane politician in his highly applauded and forward looking speech however touched on the issue of rotational representation between the two indivisible Sister LGAs of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru.

He at this juncture literally appealed to his audience to realize the fact that Mbaitoli would be completing their tenure by 2023 under Hon. Henry Nwawuba. He added that equity and fairness demand that it’s naturally the turn of Ikeduru come 2023.

“Hon. Uche Nwole from Mbaitoli represented us from 1999-2003. Between 2003 and 2007 Hon. Bethel Amadi did the turn of Ikeduru.

Before 2007 election, an accord was reached by our leaders as to how the two LGAs would be alternating the position, wether to do two or three terms. At a particular meeting, MBAIKE leaders unanimously agreed that whosever that will emerge in 2007 going forward would be doing two tenures and handover to the next LGA.

In that 2007 election, Hon.Bethel Amadi won and did eight years though he had earlier did a term to balance that of Hon.Uche Nwole.

Please my leaders, I appeal to you to understand this and allow me to represent MBAIKE in 2023 after Nwawuba must have concluded his two terms on behalf of Mbaitoli”.

The House of Representatives hopeful vowed to give voice and quality representation to women, men, youths and the vulnerable too as well as honour and due respect to all the leaders in a constituency he described as home to men and women that matter so much in Imo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

Some of the leaders who spoke at the declaration extolled the leadership qualities of Chief Osmond Ukanacho which they said clearly manifested in his mature and wonderful speech at the meeting.

They included Dr. Barr. Julius Onyenucheya, Mr Kelechi Ngumezi and Deacon Ofurum.

Barr Mike Nwachukwu in his brief remark rechoed the zoning formula with a rider that himself as the secretary of the committee that agreed on it then alongside others alive today should religiously stand by it to give room for equity and balancing.

The chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Mbaitoli LGA Hon. Agu Ozims had earlier welcomed Sir Osmond Ukanacho and his team and wished them well in their project.

Top dignitaries present at the Mbaitoli declaration were the State woman leader of PDP Mrs Maria Mbakwe, Zonal Woman leader Lady Ihuoma Njoku, former TC Chairman of Mbaitoli LGA Chief Azubuike Nwoke and DG Ukanacho Campaign organization Hon. Chinedu Ekwebelem.

Others were Mbaitoli PDP woman Leader Mrs Ijeoma Domike, LGA Youth Leader Ichie Peter Oparadike, Hon. Goddy Irofuala( Daddy Spot), Hon Thompson Uzoukwu, Barr Egbuhuzo, Hon. Nnanna Anumihe among others.