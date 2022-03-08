Mbaitoli LGA: Ezinihitte Ward APC Reinvigorates With Mega Rally, Party Reaffirms Support For Uzodimma

By Onyekachi Eze

In a bid to strengthen the party’s membership drive, the All Progressives Congress, APC, of Ezinihitte Ward, in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State has held its mega rally.

The rally was organized by the Leadership and members of APC in Ezinihitte Ward, aimed at charting way forward for the progress of the party, her members, as well as the total reaffirmation vote on the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

It was held at the Obazu Community Grammer School, Mbieri, last week Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The Ward which has forty-two polling booths with the largest voting strength in Mbaitoli LGA was agog as critical issues concerning them were deliberated.

Part of the jubilation was the approval of 1.5KM of Road in Ezinihitte Ward, by the Governor, which cut across the 305 Wards in Imo State.

This gesture, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt earned the Government of Senator Uzodimma an implicit vote of confidence by Leaders and stakeholders of Ezinihitte Ward, Mbaitoli LGA.

It was gathered that the political convergence first took place lately January, 2022, at the residence of the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi, where the initiative for the rally was conceived.

Information at our disposal revealed that Ezi Chapter comprising both Achi and Eziome held their rallies on 12th February, 2022 at the Eke Achi Primary School field with a massive turnout of people.

Afterwards, Ihitte Chapter comprising Amaulu, Umuodu, Umujam, Ụmụonyeali and Umudagu welcomed the Party in a very resounding manner. At the gathering, they commended the Governor for the appointment of Ogaziechi.

Another interesting part of the last Saturday’s mega rally at Ocogram was an interactive session of party faithful.

The rally also afforded new members the opportunity of membership into the APC in the Ward and Mbaitoli at large, while respective aspirants for the upcoming 2023 general elections were presented to the mammoth crowd.

Also, the Ward sensitization rally had the full participation of the likes of Chief Dr Onyewuchi Asinobi (Mayor of Mbieri), Chief Uche Mbah, President General Ọhaneze Ndị Igbo Mbaitoli Chapter, Hon. Ambrose Unakalamba, former Mbaike Reps Candidate, Chief Barr. Marcellinus Nlemigbo immediate past APC State Chairman.

Other notable personalities present were; Hon Kingsley Asinobi, Hon. Ugochukwu Osuji, Hon. Emeka Ahaneku, Barr. Victor Iwuagwu, Lady Isabella Asinobi, Hon. Rayner Opara, Hon. Sylvester Asozerm, Hon. Kemdi Chino Opara, Hon. Chinasa Hamilton Opara, Hon. Kingsley Asinobi, Hon. Ugochukwu Osuji, Prince Chijioke Madumere, Hon. Iheanyi Abaekwume, Chief Engr. Sampson Udeh, Hon. Nnadozie Udeh, and other Ward Chairmen from and outside Mbaitoli LGA.

In his address, Ezinihitte Ward Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Udechukwu appreciated the Leaders for their support in making the event a huge success.

Chief Udechukwu opined that Ezinihitte is an APC Ward, especially with the caliber of men and women in the party.

He stated that the rally served as a unifying force , which has restored peace among the members.

The Chairman enthused, “We have promised to give the Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma our support, given by his numerous achievements across the State, with reference on roads, health, security. The level of work being done across the State within his two Years in Office is really commendable starting from the Orlu/Owerri Road, Okigwe/Owerri Road, Christiana Hospital Road, Mgbidi/Omuma Road, IMSUTH Road, Umuguma Road, Naze/Nekede/Ihiagwa Phase One, PH/Hospital Junction, Mohammed Buhari Drive, Egbeada bypass, Chukwuma Nwaoha Road, Willie Elezieanya Crescent Ikenegbu Layout Extension Owerri Road, Douglas Road, the Balloon Drainage Technology, Youths Empowerment, Junction Improvement Projects and so many others”.

He therefore expressed optimism that with the readiness in APC, victory is assured.

Contributing, Chief Onyewuchi Asinobi (Mayor of Mbieri) assured the People that Ezinihitte Ward would experience an uncommon transformation through the Leadership of Uzodimma in the State.

Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo encouraged the Party Chairman, Udechukwu and the Ward Councilor, Hon. Rayner Opara to always make wide Consultations for more productivity.