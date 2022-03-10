Fallout Of Ngor Okpala Assembly Seat: Imo Governor, Party’s Approach To Election Worry Imo PDP Member

The outcome of the bye-election conducted in Ngor Okpala State constituency, Imo State, and the method adopted by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has worried the main opposition party in the State, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also bothering the party is the alleged unconcern shown by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma towards a free and fair contest in elections.

Trumpeta gathered that PDP was shocked with the brigandage exhibited by APC in the election, which dumbfounded PDP, as the party had prepared for an election not knowing it was a “War”.

A member of PDP from Ngor Okpala LGA, Barr Ansalem Amadi said that if nothing is done to check violence in Imo politics, as adopted by APC in the Ngor Okpala bye-election, PDP would have no alternative than to match APC force with force.

Speaking further, the PDP stalwart maintained that it was not cowardice that the PDP members allowed APC followers to rampage in the election, but that PDP focused on campaigns and wooing the electorate, not knowing that APC members were concentrating on knives and Guns as their own method.

“What happened in Ngor Okpala was not an election but a full fledged war with guns, knives and other weapons” the source said.

He disclosed that he is surprised that nothing has been done on the violence perpetuated in the election as even Security Agencies have closed their eyes to the mayhem and chaos unleashed on Ngor Okpala people by APC.

He said a man lost two of his legs to shots fired by one of the security agencies that accompanied APC stalwarts.

“The poor man is lying in hospital without even any Security report on the election mentioning the incident” he said.

The PDP also is worried that Governor Uzodinma is allegedly encouraging Electoral violence in the State, as some of his personal aides were involved in the Ngor Okpala election, protected by Security Agencies.

Chief Edward Nwachukwu said that it would be catastrophic in 2023, if other political parties join APC in its model of election, because as according to him, what is good for APC is also good for other political parties.

“In 2023, whatever APC brings would be matched. Parties and candidates should allow the masses make their choice, and we must say no to violence, if we want a peaceful 2023 election” Nwachukwu said.

Mrs Caroline Uzoma lamented that it is not advisable for a political party in power to encourage violence during elections, saying that under any circumstance, APC cannot win PDP in an election in Ngor Okpala, blaming the PDP loss to intimidation with State Power and Security Agencies.

Meanwhile, Julius Opara, an APC stalwart advised Imo PDP to accept the out-come of the election, adding that with the signing of the new Electoral Act into Law by President Mohammadu Buhari, electoral violence would be curbed in 2023 in Election.