AHIAZU MBAISE HOUSE MEMBER, OTUIBE SCORES ANOTHER POINT, BANKROLLS WAEC FEES OF 250 CONSTITUENTS

EX-IMO MINORITY LEADER, KEN AGBIM FUMES, SAYS, 2023 IGBO PRESIDENCY, NON NEGOTIABLE

As the agitation for Igbo Presidency hots up, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State,who represented Ahiazu Mbaise at the State House of Assembly, Ichie Ken Agbim has berated all persons seeking to disqualify the Igbo race from taking over from Buhari in 2023.

This was even as he posited that the quest for an Igbo person to lead Nigeria is sacrosanct, and should be supported by every meaning Nigerian.

He stated that a President of Igbo extraction is actualizeable in 2023.

Speaking at an event recently held at Mbaise, the former Minority Leader of the House, and a strong advocate of the vision relayed that for proper equity and fairness, Igbos should be supported to produce the next country’s president.

Ichie Agbim noted that it is expected of all political parties to give south Easterners their ticket like it was given to the South West in 1999. This, according to him will serve as a unifying factor in a country where some parts feel marginalized and alienated.

He maintained that there are many impeccable characters and dignitaries to fill in the gap after Buhari’s tenure.

Speaking on the amended Electoral law, the erudite scholar called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure compliance to the dictates of deep-rooted democracy.

More so, charged them to put in place a system to checkmate the re-occurrence of ugly situations witnessed during the Ngor-Okpala bye-election held few weeks ago.

On the 2023 Imo East Senatorial position, Agbim called on PDP to ensure there is free and fair primary where a popular, winnable and most acceptable candidate will emerge.

The Lawmaker assured Imolites that PDP is ready to reclaim its mandate by 2023, while calling on his party to produce a likeable personality for the task ahead.

In a related development, he lauded the Judiciary on the Ebonyi State Judgement that removed the Governor, his Deputy, and 17 of the Lawmakers over defection to another party.

According to Agbim, the judgement if followed to the letter will strengthen democracy and curb political betrayal, harlotry among politicians.

UTME: OVER 300 INDIGENT OBOWO, IMO JAMB HOPEFULS BENEFIT FROM SPEAKER’S FREE REGISTRATION LARGESSE

Once again, the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, RT Hon Kennedy Ibeh has shown love to humanity.

This time, he was a succour to the downtrodden and less priviledged students unable to pay for their 2022 registration to enable them sit for their Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, exams.

No fewer than three hundred students from Obowo State Constituency, and across the other 26 LGAs of Imo State benefitted from this gesture.

It was a rekindling of hope for over 300 university hopefuls as the Imo State House of Assembly Speaker made them beneficiaries of his free JAMB registration scheme.

This singular act, we gathered has extensively touched homes positively, as the candidates who hitherto had entertained no hopes of acquiring tertiary education due to financial handicap now have an equal opportunity of striving for academic advancement.

This commendable gesture is geared at assisting indigent students to realize their dreams, and cushion the financial burden on parents who may not afford to purchase the forms.

Assembly Vibes gathered that due to his penchant for excellence, the Obowo Lawmaker went beyond his Constituency to also include children from other LGAs.

The Speaker acknowledged that education remains the most sustainable tool to drive the needed national development and all hands must be on deck to give every child a fair chance.

This Newspaper also learnt that the astute Lawmaker has, since his election into the IMHA, kept an annual tradition of impacting the future of vulnerable ones in the society through this free JAMB registration scheme and other youth empowerment programs.

AHIAZU MBAISE HOUSE MEMBER, OTUIBE SCORES ANOTHER POINT, BANKROLLS WAEC FEES OF 250 CONSTITUENTS

It’s another great feat for Hon Sam Otuibe, member representing Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, following the massive funding of WAEC fees for over 250 constituents.

The Member on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 empowered the 250 Students drawn across the 12 INEC Wards from his Ahiazu Mbaise Constituency.

This will enable the students to comfortably sit for their West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE.

The pre-qualification exercise, Assembly Vibes learnt, held sometime in December 2021, and later was drawn to an end with the selection of 250 successful candidates.

Hon. Otuibe in his speech recalled how he was aided in his young age through same similar gesture, stating that he would not have been who he is today if such support and ladder was not extended to him.

He added that he is repeating the same thing as a way to give back to the society.

Otuibe enthused, “I am not giving Scholarships to people because I am a House member, a politician or the richest. Even if I am not a House member, I will still do it.

“I am just returning a benevolent gesture someone did for me, that has been the starting point of my life. I am who l am today because someone gave me a scholarship, and that has been a catalyst that propelled me to do same to people.” he noted.

Hon Otuibe however vowed to put in his best in the service of God and humanity, especially to his constituents for believing in him.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. placid Njoku, who represented Governor Hope Uzodimma commended Otuibe for his philanthropic disposition.

Prof. Njoku revealed that what he had done will be evergreen in the hearts of the people in many years to come.

The Deputy Governor asserted that, he chose to empower his people with scholarships because he believes in human capital development, and not those who only give people fish.

“What you use to feed the brain (Education) stay with them permanently. You are working to empower a new generation of the Ahiazu Mbaise people” he said.

Leading the leadership of the state Legislative arm, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, in company of Honorables; Kanayo Onyemaechi, Chigozie Nwaneri, Eddy Obinna, Uche Ogbuagu, Johnson Duru, Emeka Nduka as a solidarity to the initiative by their colleague thumbed up for him. They added that as representatives, they owe their constituents effective service delivery and empowerment.

The state party Chairman, Sir MacDonald Ebere, represented by the Owerri Zonal party Chairman submitted that he was impressed with Otuibe’s love for the party, charging all Politicians in elective and appointive positions to borrow a leaf from him, in “catching them young”.

2023 ORLU ASSEMBLY SEAT: HOW ZONING ARRANGEMENT MAY HINDER PASCHAL OKOLIE’S 2ND TERM BID

If what Trumpeta Newspaper scooped from Orlu Local Government Area is anything to go by, then the incumbent House member for the State Constituency, Hon Paschal Okolie, may have to reconsider for a second tenure.

Indications are rife that the people of Orlu LGA may return to status quo of zoning arrangement.

The content of a press release credited to the National President of Isu Clan Mandate of the Orlu Council Area should be a thing of worry for Hon. Paschal Okolie and his camp, as they are poised to reclaim the Assembly seat by 2023.

Although the Lawmaker of the Minority caucus of the House has not expressed interest as to whether or not he will be seeking a return ticket to the House in 2023, he has some factors that may work against him.

Trumpeta learnt that the media statement of the group, led by Comrade Steve Anugwom is a big threat to not only Okolie, but to any aspirant coming from the Orsu clan.

It was disclosed that in Orlu LGA, there are two clans; Isu and Orsu clans.

It was said that aside the former House Members, Hon Marcel Odunze and Ukaigwe from the Isu clan, all other Lawmakers that had been produced were all from Orsu clan including the incumbent House member.

It was also revealed that the founding fathers made the zoning arrangement look intact to accommodate both clans, which for many years have been truncated.

This Newspaper gathered that part of the agreement on zoning state that whenever Orsu clan indigene emerged as a Lawmaker for the area, Isu clan would have to produce the elected Chairmanship of the Council Area.

Unfortunately, according to the Isu clan, none had been respected to the full.

Against this backdrop, the Isu clan has risen to challenge the breach of zoning arrangement by demanding Orsu clan to respect the formula and allow Isu clan produce the next representative come 2023.

The question now begging for an answer is, what becomes of Okolie and his likes from same Orsu clan who wish to either go for a second term or get elected into the State House of Assembly.

STOP PRESS!

IMO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY CLERK, CHINELO ADAORA EMEGHARA ESQ., LOSES MOM TO THE COLD HANDS OF DEATH