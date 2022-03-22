Sharing of APC South East Zone Offices: Race For Nat Vice Chairman Position Allocated To Imo Begins

Battle for who gets the position allocated to Imo State in this weekend’s National convention of APC has commenced in earnest.

Even as no candidate has clearly come to the public to declare intention to run for the position, Trumpeta was informed that the initial persons that reported to be interested for the post of a national office are already warning up.

Before now, indications were rife that Imo State would get the national secretary position like their PDP counterparts prompting the likes of Senator Osita Izunaso and Chief Batos Nwadike to declare interest. Also, the name of former Speaker, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah was also mentioned as among those interested.

But with the turnout of events, the aspirants are said to have shifted to run for the Vice Chairman.

A sharing formula Trumpeta spotted had the Deputy National Chairman South allocated to Enugu, Imo has National Vice Chairman South East while Abia and Anambra have National Welfare Secretary and Deputy National Organizing Secretary respectively. Ebonyi was settled with National Treasurer.

Other offices allocated to the States were; Abia-Zonal Youth Leader, Ebonyi Zonal Secretary, Anambra-Zonal Organizing Secretary, Enugu Zonal Woman Leader, Imo Zonal Special Citizen and Anambra Ex-Officio Member.

This newspaper was reliably informed that the three men who had been in the race for a national position are coming up again for possible endorsement to run for the election.

It was learnt that the governor who is the leader of the party in the state is also involved as he may got for another candidate to get the Imo position.