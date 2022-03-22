APC National Convention: Okorocha’s Group Loses , As Uzodinma’s Men Grab 3-Man LGA Delegate List

Ahead the national convention of the All Progressive Congress, APC scheduled in this weekend in Abuja, the list made public as delegates for the event has names of supporters and allies of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Apart from the statutory delegates comprising past and present governors, their deputies, past and present members of the National Assembly, members of the State Assembly, there are other categories of delegates made up of three persons per each LGA.

From what Trumpeta observed of the list, those who made it comprise of associates and political allies of Uzodinma.

For instance in Aboh Mbaise, Tanana Biaduo, and aide to Uzodinma made it same for Doris Anyanwu of Ahiazu Mbaise.

Ehime Mbano has Cosmas Iwu. Chuks Chukwuemeka for Isiala Mbano.

There is no list of any LGA where either his associate or aide was not involved.

Trumpeta however noticed that agents, associates and allies of the opposing faction in APC under the control of former governor were unable to make it. All through the list, none of the names has relationship meaning Uzodinma had his way.