Group Wants Imo PDP To Overlook Zoning Ahead 2023 Polls •Adopts Ihedioha, Okewulonu, Okeke, Ezurike

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political pressure group with bias for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has enjoined the party’s leadership and stakeholders in the state to jettison any zoning arrangement and elect candidates with the best credentials, acceptability and capacity to win elections across the state.

The group under the auspices of Alliance for Action Movement for a better Imo noted that the Peoples Democratic Party being an opposition party in the state needs candidates that can win elections.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo state capital, the leader of the group, Hon. Augustine Nwachukwu, stated that the state is in dire need of urgent political rebirth and that the people are looking up to the PDP to provide a lead way for its realization by allowing credible, acceptable and marketable candidates to emerge at the party’s primaries.

According to the leader of the group, “we would like to state in very clear terms that the agitation for zoning arrangement being championed by some politicians is not healthy for the Peoples Democratic Party especially as an opposition party in the state”.

He continued “ what the conversation should be is how to elect candidates with the capacity to unite all competing interests for the purpose of delivering quality leadership and representation, and coming out successful at the polls as the party cannot afford to be in opposition for another four years”.

The group however noted that it’s consultations across the state have revealed that former governor of Imo state, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, is the most acceptable candidate for the governorship position in the next general elections. Adding that the former governor demonstrated his preparedness to lead the state before he was in the most dramatic manner obnoxiously ousted from office.

Going further, the group also called on all the stakeholders of the PDP in the Imo North Senatorial district to support the aspirations of Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu for the senatorial seat of Imo North district.

“After painstaking deliberation and consultation with relevant groups and stakeholders, we wish to affirm that Rt. Hon. Jonas Okeke is not only fit but also the best at hand to represent Okigwe South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja, under the platform of the PDP in 2023. “We therefore endorse him for the plum job while urging party leaders and stakeholders to do same”.

“Again, we also lend our support to the House of Assembly ambition of High Chief Ebere Ezurike for Ihitte Uboma state constituency, abs assure him of our unflinching support to this cause”. The truth is that having critically examined the various aspirants jostling for the coveted Ihitte Uboma Assembly seat, High Chief Ebere Ezurike (Ebekuo) is eminently qualified and the only one with the capacity and reach and acceptability and followership needed to win Ihitte Uboma state constituency for the Peoples Democratic Party in the next general elections”, the statement concluded.