Relegation Fever Grips Heartland Fans

..As Team Hosts Remo Stars Today

This is certainly not the best of times for Heartland FC fans following the teams poor run of games in recent times in the ongoing NPFL games.

The team is currently rooted at the rock bottom of the log with 20 points after 22 games, a scenario which has caused the clubs diehard fans serious concern and nail biting moments each time the team is in action.

Recall that Heartland FC then known as Iwuanyanwu National won league five times and have also won the FA Cup, the Super 4 Cup and then Charity Cup (season opener).

The team team commenced the 2021/22 season with a home draw (3-3) with Nasarawa United and lost to teams like Remo Stars and 3SC of Ibadan with at least 3 goals managing to win few home games before the former gaffer Hassan Abdallah abandoned his job owing to nonpayment of entitlements with some of the players owed about 6 to 9 months salaries which paved way for former ABS trainer and Niger Tornadoes gaffer, Coach Erasmus Onuh to step in with the view to salvaging the situation.

After the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma made available according to reports 6 months salaries of the players the team had couple of narrow wins with slim margin but soon hit another patch of bad runs that plunged them down to the wallowing relegation position.

The fans are the worst hit by the teams worst run since after returning from relegation a couple of years back and Trumpeta sports desk has observed with dismay as conversation on sports and Heartland FC WhatsApp platforms has been consumed with possible calculations on how the Naze Millionaires can avoid the drop.

Although lots of blame have been throne at different directions with some blaming the government for not making available the much needed fund on time for proper recruitment, others have blamed the clubs management for incompetence calling for them to honorarily resign and allow competent hands who can work decently with the clubs real goal at heart.

Meanwhile, Heartland FC will today at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri take on Remo Stars FC of Ikene in one of the match day 23 NPFL encounters as they seek to climb their way out of the relegation waters.

When the two teams met in the first stanza at Ikene, Remo ran riot on the Owerri Landlord with 3 emphatic goals and the Naze Millionaires would be hoping to pay them back in their coins.