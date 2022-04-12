IMSU Alumni Association, Europe Condemns Gruesome Murder Of Chinyere Ogudoro

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
35

The Imo State university Alumni Association EUROPE  chapter has  condemned  in its strongest possible terms the gruesome murder of her Public Relations Officer Mrs. Chinyere Magella Ogudoro by her husband who allegedly set her ablaze at Lagos State during her visitation to Nigeria. 

This was contained in a press release signed by the chapter chairman Hon. Nnamdi Iyioku and made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the release, the chapter is  calling on the Nigerian authority to do everything within her disposal to speedily bring the perpetrator of this dastardly  act to justice.

“There is nothing  more to this story than to seek for justice. She is gone but left behind children  abroad who are now without  parents basically.  She belonged to many social groups and association of which IMSU ALUMNI EUROPE CHAPTER is one. She doubled as the Hon. Public Relations Officer of the noble association  and served diligently  before her gruesome  demise” the release read in part.

The release, continued that, the Late Mrs Chinyere has not  only been denied her right to live but dignity in death as she would  not have chosen to die in such dastardly  manner and charred remains  on a truck. 

The children denied the joy of motherhood and heartbreak  for her immediate  family, friends who loved her so much and expected  to pay her back . All are now suddenly  wishful thinking. This will haunt them till the rest of their lives. What a world!

As a chapter, we strongly condemn this and all forms of domestic violence against women and will be here for her to ensure this is not swept under the carpet. She was a blessed soul and  deserve  nothing but ensuring that the perpetrator  will not go unpunished. This will also serve as a deterrent to other hidden evil souls from hell who see women as birds of passage and thing to toil with.

Meanwhile as of the time of press, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Benjamin Ogudoro, who allegedly set his wife, Chinyere, and his brother-in-law, Ifeanyin Edoziem, on fire at their apartment on House 5 Oteyi community, Abule-Ado, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos, at the early hours of Friday.

Forty-six years old Chinyere, who just returned from Scotland the same day, died on the spot while her brother died moments after reaching the hospital.

It was gathered that the couple had a marital crisis whose cause was unknown.

The mother of four was said to have relocated to Scotland for four years but returned to Nigeria about few hours before tragedy struck when information reached her that her husband was planning to sell the house she built in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest. He said that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Yaba, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, for further investigation, adding that the corpses had been deposited at the Mainland Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR