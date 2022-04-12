Imo Assembly Staff Attacked By Speaker’s Aides On Danger List

But for medical treatment rendered to a staff of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Williams Onuoha who was attacked by aides of the Speaker last week, the worker would have been a dead person.

Trumpeta had last week revealed how aides of the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh allegedly attacked and almost killed a staff of the House named Onuoha.

According to eye witnesses account, a minor disagreement between the staff who works at the Chamber and a security detail of Ibeh led to an attack that almost claimed life.

Trumpeta learnt that while the staff wanted to leave the chamber after verbal exchanges, the security Chief he had trouble with mobilized two other aides who wanted to take him away in a vehicle in what was suspected to be abduction. The staff who suspected foul play in a bid to run away for safety, was pursued by the Speaker’s security aides. On getting close to him, he was kicked before he fell down.

This newspaper was informed that the IMHA staff suffered serious injuries and was rushed to private clinic on getting home. Our reporter who has been monitoring the development reveals that the attacked Onuoha may have been on the danger list of a private health facility throughout last week and as at the time of this report.

When an editorial Chief of Trumpeta contacted the victim on what transpired, the Onuoha who couldn’t utter words well narrated exactly the report of this medium adding that he is terribly down and can’t even breath well as a result of injuries suffered after the attack on him. The victim further confirmed he has been refered to undertake scan to determine extent of damage to his bones.

Assembly staffers who spoke to Trumpeta on the matter disclosed that the extent of body harm inflicted on their colleague has put him on danger list, adding that the victim needs support for survival.

Trumpeta learnt that instead of moving closer to the victim to ascertain degree of injury meted on him, an aide to the Speaker when contacted by Trumpeta not only confirmed the attack but dismissed it as a non issue. Trumpeta also reached out to the leadership of the PASAN, the workers’ body who also said the issue has been settled even as their account was in contrast to what the victim disclosed after the incident.

Efforts to reach the victim for a greater part of yesterday to ascertain his state of health was futile as the phone was switched off fueling fears he may not be in good health and injury case worsened.