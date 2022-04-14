Pressure Forces Imo Speaker Lift Suspension On Predecessor, Another Suspended Lawmaker

By Onyekachi Eze

In apparent bid to curtail mountain of criticism heaped at his doorstep over the manner he has been handling his colleagues since he became the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Kennedy Ibeh has embarked on a U-turn about suspension clamped on some lawmakers.

Since coming on board last year November, six lawmakers have been in the cooler while two have been outrightly sacked making the total number of those who have received his hammer seven.

The action of the House under Ibeh has been receiving backlash from people of the State who have not only accused him of harsh approaches but also complained of the manner he hammers his colleagues at will. The kick against Ibeh’s style got to a heightened crescendo last week when he sacked the member for Nkwerre, Hon Obinna Okwara for defection, making the number of those he has pushed out to be two.

Recall that irrespective of the suspended six lawmakers, Ibeh added expulsion by removing the former Ngor Okpala member, Tochi Okereke and now Obinna Okwara.

Commentators have been expressing worry over the attitude of the Speaker and it appears their complaints are making him change style.

Trumpeta correspondent learnt that after the outcry that greeted the removal of Okwara, Ibeh is trying to calm down and change style on his colleagues.

It was on the basis that two of them have been asked to come back under what the leadership of the House claimed they were pardoned for apologizing for unparliamentary conduct.

The two persons Speaker Ibeh pardoned are former Speaker, Paul Emeziem who also suspended him, and member for Isu state constituency, Ngozi Obiefule.

The two got sanctions moments Ibeh took over alongside four others; Okey Onyekanma, Ekene Nnodumele, Arthur Egwim (now recalled), and Sacked Obinna Okwara.