Asinobi Commemorate Mbieri Youth President Mum’s Birthday With Cash Donations To Catholic Church Project

Dr. Onyewuchi Asinobi, the Mayor of Mbieri community and ex- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) on Sunday donated a huge amount of cash to St. Patrick Catholic church Obilubi Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA to commemorate the 83th birthday of Lolo Ezinne Dorathy Soronadi , the mother of Comrade Emmanuel Soronadi ,Youth President of Mbieri Nwaotuoke

Speaking during the programme, held at the church premises in Mbaitoli council area, Dr. Asinobi said 83-years is not child’s play.

While wishing Ezinne Dorathy Soronadi long life and good health, Dr Asinobi said,” I’m a product of Catholic school and church and started my early live in Catholic school and church all in Port-Harcourt and will continue to support the church and humanity.

He said,’ I really appreciate the celebrant, Lolo Ezinne Dorathy Soronadi , who is celebrating her 83-years today because my mother is 94years and I know what it takes to attain that particular age.

Dr. Asinobi who re-emphasized that he’s not a politician and not seeking political office because he had been blessed by God, described Soronadi because he had been blessed by God , the Youth President of Mbieri Nwaotuokeas as Ten Men Roll In One.

He said indeed it’s not easy to attain this age, so for me it calls for celebration because my mother is 94years as we speak. I know what it is to get to that particular age. For me it’s something we should give thanks to God Almighty for keeping her.

When asked why he venture into philanthropist, Dr Asinobi said i have been blessed by God. I used to be a school teacher in the village school but through the help of God and Pascal Dozie I got into the Stock exchange and got to the number one position of a subsidiary company of the stock exchange and was there for 20years .

“I don’t know what else you want me do rather than praise God and do charity work for keeping me alive after 10years of retirement from the Stock Exchange.”

Highpoint of the occasion was the announcement by Dr .Asinobi that he will donate a huge sum to the church in appreciation of God’s Almighty grace upon his life and that of the celebrant.