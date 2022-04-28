HOW SPEAKER’S CoS ESCAPED OWERRI MONDAY SHOOT-OUT UNHURT

FEAR OF LOSING POSITIONS FORCE IMO LAWMAKERS TO REMAIN IN APC

Prior to the 2023 general elections, Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly who may wish to pitch tents in another political party have had a rethink over the consequences it poses.

Following the recent approach of the present 9th House which is either to suspend or sack any of the members who defect from the ruling APC to another party platform, none of them is ready to face such sanctions.

Trumpeta Newspaper authoritatively learnt that in lieu of the aforementioned repercussions, those in the majority caucus, that is the APC, who earlier had private arrangements with the PDP for a second term ticket have withdrawn the idea when the seat of Nkwerre State Constituency member, Hon Obinna Okwara was declared vacant few weeks ago.

The fallout of Okwara’s action however gave the remaining twenty of them in the APC a great shock of their lives.

Even at the shortest time expected for all parties to field their candidates for 2023 polls, which had since commenced with the sale and return of expression of interest and nomination forms, some of the members are yet undecided of their next move.

While some have done the needful, majority are still contemplating on the possibility of their return to the hallowed chambers of Imo legislature.

It was also gathered that few of them who have gone for second term, but eyeing for a higher stool in Abuja are the worst hit.

Probably disappointed by the day-to-day activities of the All Progressives Congress, and the perceived relegation that may greet the upcoming primary elections, the Lawmakers had initially decided to change camp to a more favourable party platform.

It was a conceived idea that should APC go ahead with the planned consensus arrangement, most of the Lawmakers would be dropped for fresh breed candidates.

However, instead of risking the current position to the future, they remain put in their party.

Regardless, indications are rife that there have been clandestine movement going on, before the public declaration into the would-be new political party for the State House members.

WOMEN ARE RARE GIFT TO HUMANITY, SAYS NJABA MEMBER, AS SHE BAGS “PRECIOUS MOTHER” AWARD

Women all over the world have been described as great gifts to humanity, given by their roles in the family, and the society at large.

This eulogy was rendered by Amb Uju Onwudiwe representing Njaba State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, on Sunday, when she celebrated with the Catholic Women Organization in the year’s mothering Sunday occasion.

The female Lawmaker adjudged that the role of women in the stability of the society can not be over emphasized.

Onwudiwe stated that women anywhere they are, are home builders, which will never be equated or measured.

She ascribed good mothers as epitome of kindness, full of unconditional love, virtues and home builders.

In her words, Rt Hon Uju Onwudiwe said, “Moms are the people who know us the best and love us the most. A mother’s love could be seen as the fuel which enables a normal human being to do the impossible;

“Mothers are your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend that should be loved and celebrated always, this is because they play a critical role in the family, which serves as a powerful force for social cohesion and integration;

“We have to call to mind that Mother’s day celebration of this nature, is a chance for families to show their appreciation to their mothers. It is indeed a day to honour mothers and motherhood”.

Meanwhile, the two-time parliamentarian has bagged a prestigious award of the “Precious Mother” by St Thomas Moore Catholic Church, New Owerri, in marking the 2022 mothering Sunday.

Bestowing her with the honour, Onwudiwe was described by the women as a role model, whose contributions to the growth of the church and humanity cannot be relegated.

In response, she thanked the entire parishioners for finding her worthy.

She submitted that the award would spur her into doing more.

UCHE OGBUAGU MOURNS, BIDS ELDER BROTHER FAREWELL TOMORROW

It’s obviously not the best moments for the comedian turned Legislator, Amb. Uche Ogbuagu who represents Ikeduru Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, as he bids his elder brother, late Mr. Okechukwu Gideon Ogbuagu farewell.

The funeral service will take place tomorrow, Friday April 29, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Amii, Akabo Ikeduru LGA of the State, by 10:00am.

According to the funeral notice sent to Trumpeta Assembly Vibes by Ogbuagu,

interment would take place thereafter at their native compound.

The ever smiling light skinned comedian and his household are currently in mournful mood, even though as a strong man, it didn’t stop him from sympathizing with Ohaji Egbema people over the last weekend’s oil explosion mayhem that claimed lives..

Late Gideon Ogbuagu passed on at the age of 69.

HOW SPEAKER’S CoS ESCAPED OWERRI MONDAY SHOOT-OUT UNHURT

It was by Divine intervention that the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Barr Kelechi Onyegbule escaped the Monday gun battle between the Mopol and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The two involved security agencies had exchanged gun battle over a difference yet to be fully ascertained.

The sporadic shooting lasted for over 30minutes, with no movement on the ever busy Okigwe road axis where the NSCDC office was situated.

The cheering news therefore was how the Chief of Staff, his driver, aide, and an orderly

managed to leave the scene of the incident unharmed.

Narrating his ordeal on the incident of Monday, April 25, 2022, the legal practitioner who already was at the NSCDC office before the fire shooting erupted took to his social media handle (WhatsApp) to thank God for saving his life on the day.

Barr. Onyegbule narrated thus,

“Just this evening, God saved me from the shooting and counter shooting between NSCDC and MOPOL. Just while driving out from the NSCDC Headquarters at Okigwe Road, some fully and heavily armed mobile policemen stopped us. Commanded us to come down from the Hilux. They pulled out the orderly with us and asked him if he was a Police man or NSCDC and he identified himself as a MOPOL. They forced us out from the Hilux and then got ride of the backup vehicle. They shot the glasses and tires and left only the Hilux. They hit my driver who ran under the vehicle and escaped being shot. I ran into a building there. The shooting was sporadic. The weapons were one I never knew the Police had. Grenade and other deadly sophisticated weapons”.

His testimony further continued same day in another batch of his status update,

“The men of the NSCDC faced the MOPOL on the face to face shooting. The MOPOL subdued them advanced into their camp and rescued their man who was detained there. Shooting lasted for nearly an hour;

“Who would have broken this news to my young family if God had secured me? What have been told my daughter Diane? That I went to see a Client in NSCDC office who unbelievably lost his pennis to an Edo Witchdoctor at IMSU Junction and I was called to come and intervene?

Onyegbule’s eyewitness analysis however gave an insight on the level of fear residents of the area were made to face, which later subsided afterwards.

Indeed, it was a Monday to remember for the Onyegbule’s.