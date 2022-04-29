Imo APC Members Seeking Elective Positions Await Uzodinma’s Approval For 2023

Despite assuring that APC primaries to chose candidate for 2023 elections would be free and fair, those involved are yet to publicly declare intention to run for any elective position.

As one of the presidential candidates, Rotimi Amaechi touched down in Owerri on Tuesday to brief Imo APC members of what he has in mind for the people, Uzodinma was present after he had on Sunday assured party members of a transparent primaries.

Reports had been rife that based on Uzodinma’s pattern and what had been going on in the APC, a consensus arrangement could be adopted to select the party members for 2023 election.

Trumpeta recalls that before now, consensus option had been adopted to choose both party officials and delegates that attended the national convention from the various LGAs.

With Uzodinma assuring that the primaries would be transparent, this newspaper learnt that aspirants seeking for elective positions are not moved by the verbal comments of the governor on the primaries as they are still waiting on Uzodinma to give a go ahead.

A senior member of the party who spoke to Trumpeta on anonymity disclosed that no member of the Imo State chapter of the APC willing to run for the position has openly declared interest to contest.

“As am talking to you now, everybody is waiting on the governor to open up on the matter” one of the aspirants told this newspaper.

“For now we are waiting. Everybody is waiting and looking up to the governor to decide on what happens.

“You know we had been working on consensus arrangement and anyone not in the good looks of who doesn’t get the approval of Uzodinma shouldn’t try running elective position in Imo APC.

“We are seriously waiting for the governor for a go ahead.