Second Missionary Journey Of Imo PDP House Members Shaky

By Onyekachi Eze

As aspirants for different elective positions commence consultations, declaration and purchase of party expression and nomination forms, six Lawmakers of the Imo legislature in the PDP minority caucus await party’s next decision.

The six PDP members are, Honorables Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal), Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Paschal Okolie (Orlu), and Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre).

While they have ambition for second tenure, the question begging for answer is, will they get an automatic return ticket?

At the Imo State PDP Secretariat last two weeks Wednesday, they were spotted in a group for the screening of the party.

During their turn, they took a bow and departed.

The manner they were treated at the screening raised a suspicion that they may be returned for 2023 primaries.

Another factor that may work in the favour of the members is their steadfastness in the party even when their colleagues defected to the APC.

At the coming onboard of Governor Hope Uzodimma in 2020, majority of them jumped ship immediately for APC.

But these six remained strong in PDP.

Some were even suspended and all entitlements withheld, which was suspected to be an outcome for refusing to join the majority camp.

Few weeks from now, all speculations would be bared with the primary elections, then we know if they will be rewarded for staying strong in the umbrella party.

In the contrary, it is on record that before now, some of the members of the PDP were undecided of their next move.

Some among them were seen romancing with the APC, but began to show interest again in the PDP few months to the commencement of the sale of party forms.

Nevertheless, there are other aspirants from same LGAs of these six PDP Lawmakers who were also screened for the Assembly race.