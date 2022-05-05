ABOH MBAISE MEMBER, EDDY OBINNA TASKS YOUTH ON PVC, PREACHES AGAINST BALLOT BOX SNATCHING

IMO APC LAWMAKERS GET RETURN TICKET ASSURANCES FROM GOVERNOR

Chances of members of the Imo State House of Assembly seeking for a reelection have brightened following the assurances of Governor Hope Uzodimma to them.

After an indoor meeting between Imo Governor and Lawmakers of the 9th House under the Majority caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Government House last week, they can now go ahead with the declaration of their second term bid.

Recall that Trumpeta Newspaper had in recent publications reported of the uncertainties surrounding their next political move.

Reason was because they are yet to get the Governor’s approval.

If what this newspaper gathered on this regard are to be considered, the awaited time is here, as the coast appears clearer for them.

Grapevine sources revealed that after meeting with Uzodimma, the twenty-one members of APC Lawmakers were told to go ahead with their reelection move.

The Lawmakers who had a téte-a- téte with the leader of the party in the State left home with cheering news.

Apart from Honorables Arthur Egwim (Ideato North), Ngozi Obiefule (Isu), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Paul Emeziem (Onuimo), and Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma) eyeing the Federal House of Representatives position, others want a return ticket to the Imo legislature.

It was learnt that there was a severe argument among some of the members when the governor inquired of their respective zoning formula.

For those with third term ambition, they were reportedly told to go and soften the ground in their LGAs, stating that he would only support them with the return ticket, while the people are needed for grassroot support.

Sequel to that, many of the members as at Monday had started purchasing the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for State Assembly and Reps positions.

Meanwhile, the governor while addressing leaders and party loyalists on Tuesday enjoined anybody with political ambition to go ahead with the process, even as he assured free and fair primary elections.

SECOND MISSIONARY OF IMO PDP HOUSE MEMBERS SHAKY

As aspirants for different elective positions commence consultations, declaration and purchase of party expression and nomination forms, six Lawmakers of the Imo legislature in the PDP minority caucus await party’s next decision.

The six PDP members are,Honorables Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal), Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Paschal Okolie (Orlu), and Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre).

While they have ambition for second tenure, the question begging for answer is, will they get an automatic return ticket?

At the Imo State PDP Secretariat last two weeks Wednesday, they were spotted in a group for the screening of the party.

During their turn, they took a bow and departed.

The manner they were treated at the screening raised a suspicion that they may be returned for 2023 primaries.

Another factor that may work in the favour of the members is their steadfastness in the party even when their colleagues defected to the APC.

At the coming onboard of Governor Hope Uzodimma in 2020, majority of them jumped ship immediately for APC.

But these six remained strong in PDP.

Some were even suspended and all entitlements withheld, which was suspected to be an outcome for refusing to join the majority camp.

Few weeks from now, all speculations would be bared with the primary elections, then we know if they will be rewarded for staying strong in the umbrella party.

In the contrary, it is on record that before now, some of the members of the PDP were undecided of their next move.

Some among them were seen romancing with the APC, but began to show interest again in the PDP few months to the commencement of the sale of party forms.

Nevertheless, there are other aspirants from same LGAs of these six PDP Lawmakers who were also screened for the Assembly race.

FORMER IMHA LEGISLATORS; DURUJI, OSUJI SEEK REELECTION IN 2023

Former House members in the 8th Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Lawman Duruji, and Lugard Osuji are obviously seeking to return to the parliament after they lost the 2019 battle.

While Rt Hon Lawman Duruji exited the House after his outing 2015-2019 and represented Ehime Mbano State Constituency, Lugard Osuji represented Owerri Municipal same period with Duruji.

Again, Duruji served briefly as a Speaker, while Osuji was the Majority Leader.

Meanwhile, the duo may have an unfinished business in State Law making which has recently propelled their zeal to join the 2023 aspirants.

Already, Hon Duruji has been successfully screened under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Hon Lugard Osuji on his part is contesting under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

ABOH MBAISE MEMBER, EDDY OBINNA TASKS YOUTH ON PVC, PREACHES AGAINST BALLOT BOX SNATCHING

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Eddy Obinna has persuaded youths of his Constituency to make hay while the sun shines by obtaining their Permanent Voters Card ahead of the forthcoming polls.

He made them understand that without the PVC, they would disenfranchise themselves come 2023 general elections.

Hon Eddy Obinna admonished his people of Aboh Mbaise Constituency during an outreach to youths in Amaohuru Nguru, last week Saturday.

He clearly stated that without their PVC, they won’t be electing their choice candidates.

He maintained that if truly they want to see an emergence and continuance of effective leadership in respective elective positions, they have to obtain the Permanent Voters Card and get ready for the D-Day.

Apart from getting registered for the cards, Eddy Obinna urged them to use it well in electing sound minds, not necessarily by material inducements.

Further speaking, Ochoudo Mbaise warned them against ballot box snatching.

The Lawmaker reiterated that the days for snatching of ballot boxes are over.

He charged them to be more useful by not venturing into actions capable of tarnishing their image for life.

The vocal legislator however expressed satisfaction on the introduction of the electronic voting system, which he said would curb the high rate of irregularities to the barest minimum.

“According to the Electoral Act 2022, election results will be transmitted electronically, hence ballot box snatching will no longer be necessary and acceptable. This opportunity provided by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be grabbed with diligence ahead of 2023 elections to help shape governance and enthrone effective representation” he opined.

OBIEFULE REPS AMBITION GETS BOOST, AS ENDORSEMENTS TRAIL BID

It’s a good start for the House of Representatives aspiration of Hon. Mrs Ngozi Obiefule, as she has already bagged the people’s trust to go to Abuja in the 2023 political dispensation.

Hon Ngozi Obiefule currently represents Isu State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly.

She is about to serve out her second tenure as a State Lawmaker, hence, a ranking House Member.

Following many pressure trailing her antecedents while at the Imo parliament to go and give them a voice in Abuja, the female politician has taken heed to her constituents clarion call and declared under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

She is running for Nwangele/Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba Federal Constituency.

Among those who have solidly backed her ambition is the foremost Igbo Traditional Institution, the Nze na Ozo of Isu Local government Area, Imo state.

They commended the dexterity and leadership prowess of Ngozi Obiefule, and scored her pass mark to be eligible.

The Nze na -ozo made this commendation during a meeting the lawmaker had with them days ago.

Obiefule in her submission said that her mission was to inform them of her intention to run for the Federal Constituency.

According to her, she has the wherewithal, and capacity to represent them at the Green chambers.

She informed that her six years as a State lawmaker for Isu LGA has been impacting and people oriented.

Apart from empowering the youths and women in various skills acquisition and businesses, she sent many Isu youths abroad for greener pasture and also secured single digit interest loans of between #100,000 to #1,000,000 for over thirty Isu sons and daughters and paid upfront the single digit interest of 9%.

On health sector, Obiefule disclosed that she settled many hospital bills for people which led her to establish a Health Scheme Agreement with the management of the Mother of Mercy Hospital Umuna , Orlu L.G.A for the treatment of Isu Citizens who may present ailments that require specialist attention.

Moreso, she opined that over 100 Isu people have so far benefited from the standing treatment instruction.

Other projects executed but her were the ratification of electricity problems, drilling of water bore hole for Umudurueze village Amandugba , distribution of palliative during the covid-19 pandemic, brought justice to two (2) Isu youths who were killed by the vigilant group in Owerri Ebiri and so on.

Responding, the spokeman for ndi Nze na-Ozo, Nze D.C Nwachukwu thanked Hon Obiefule for the regards and respect she accorded them.

Nze Nwachukwu attested to the giant strides of Obiefule, saying that her seven years so far in the House of Assembly was productive and empowering to Isu people. He on behalf of Nze na-ozo Isu commended Hon Obiefule for aspiring higher adding that one good turn deserves another.

On behalf of the group, Nze Denis Nwachukwu pledged their undivided support for Hon Obiefule on her House of Reps aspiration, while wishing her well in her endeavours .