2023: IMO APC LAWMAKERS FOR RETURN TICKET SUCCESSFULLY SCALES THROUGH SCREENING PANEL

It was a smooth sail, yesterday, for Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly who are seeking for a return at the Chambers in 2023 as they successfully passed the APC screening panel.

Conducted at the APC State Secretariat on the Okigwe Road axis, Lawmakers of the Imo Assembly with either second or third term bid were asked to go before the screening committee from Abuja.

Recall that this newspaper had in previous editions published about members seeking for a return in 2023.

As part of requirements to be admitted for the forthcoming general elections, hence the screening.

Not only them, aspirants seeking for a first time to represent their constituencies were not left out.

While the primary election may hold this weekend, they have been certified to join in the race.

Seen at the APC secretariat were the Speaker, his deputy, and all the principal officers of the 9th House.

Other Lawmakers under the APC platform who bought the nomination of interest and expression forms joined the queue for the screening yesterday.

Their facial expressions after the exercise however sent a strong message that they may be issued with the return tickets.

IWUANYANWU TO CONSTITUENTS: IT’S A MAKE-OR-BREAK MOMENT FOR NWANGELE CONSTITUENCY, AS HE DECLARES FOR 2ND TERM

Constituents of Nwangele Local Government Area, Imo State have been asked to take the very opportunity before them seriously, as it may either make or break the representation of the area.

This was said by the Deputy Speaker of the 9th Imo State House of Assembly, RT Hon Amarachi Chyna lwuanyanwu last week Saturday, May 14, 2022 during his declaration for a second term in office.

The event kicked off with a thanksgiving service at the Covenant Anglican Church, Amuzi, Dim na Nume of the LGA.

It officially marked his three years anniversary in the Imo State Parliament.

Delivering his account of stewardship, the Deputy Speaker stated that the past three years had been result oriented.

He said he has not been found wanting from exercising his legislative duties, oversight and in constituency representation.

Iwuanyanwu who thanked God for His grace so far said, he was able to achieve all the lofty targets of impacting on humanity and in developing the area through God’s help.

The Deputy Speaker also commended Senator Hope Uzodimma for being a father, and role model leading the state to an enviable heights. He described Uzodimma as a capacitor that Powers the Capacity.

In his declaration address he said, ”Today, I have come to declare for 2nd term in office, to salvage our people from the shackles of poverty and inequality and to bring shared prosperity to the people of Nwangele and Imo State at large.

“I have come today to kickstart my journey of capacity consolidation. This is a make-or-break moment for Nwangele State Constituency. We have got to move forward to a brighter future. Forward ever, backwards never”.

Further reeling out his achievements, Iwuanyanwu disclosed, “Three years ago, I told you that I have the capacity to shoulder the responsibility of representing you. I thought I was the best man for the job then, and I still think that I’m the best man today. I am wiser than I was then; I have equally made some mistakes, and I’ve learned from my mistakes. Good judgment comes from experience and I am more experienced now.

“When it comes to bringing home the dividends of democracy to my people of Nwangele LGA, my scorecard is second to none. I have successfully completed and commissioned water borehole projects across the 11 INEC wards of Nwangele LGA”.

“Our traders and artisans have not been left out. I have built and commissioned Ultra-modern model markets located at Nworie-Okpu prosperity market Agbajah and Nkwo-Ebu Abba prosperity market. More are coming.

“I also gave a starter pack empowerment to over 200 women to begin trading in the markets. In the area of rural electricity, I made donation of transformers to Communities within Nwangele LGA.

“I equally paid off EEDC bills for some communities in Nwangele. I touched the lives of our people in numerous ways without any form of discrimination. I have my footprints and inputs in the appointments of Nwangele Sons and Daughters in the 3R Government.

“I assisted so many of our civil servants and pensioners in making sure their pensions and salaries were paid as at when due inline with 3R policies. Not forgetting that I facilitated the employments of qualified Nwangele Sons and Daughters in Government Parastatals and Agencies.

“Many Sons and Daughters of Nwangele who are qualified gained admission through my office into Universities, College of Nursing and College of Education.

“The ongoing renovation and reconstruction of Health Centers, across the 11 wards of Nwangele bear my imprints.

Churches and Clergies were not left out; I built and completed a parsonage for the priest of New Covenant Anglican Church, Amuzi Dim-Na-Nume Isu.

“Our widows were provided with succour in the form of housing which saw the construction and donation of 3-bedroom apartments for widows in Nwangele LGA.

“Not left out is the construction of the 2.4km Amuzi-Umuokparadim road with a formidable drainage system, within Amaigbo and Dim-Na-Nume Isu axis of Nwangele LGA.

“In the area of Educational upliftment, I paid for the registration of JAMB and WAEC fees for Nwangele students.

“I lived up to the challenges posed by the ravaging Covid19 pandemic by helping to keep our people safe by providing Safety kits to Ndì Nwangele; not only did I distributed safety kits I also provided food items and financial palliatives was provided to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

“I made waves with the youths of Nwangele in the area of sports, through the sponsorship of football talent hunt competitions which has led to the recruitment of Nwangele players into the Nigeria Football League.

“My attachment to Nwangele youth is unparralled, in line with my primary responsibility as a Lawmaker, I have used my position to facilitate bills and motions that have acted as catalysts to propel the advancement of the 3R administration of the peoples Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma”.

The speech was welcomed by a standing ovation, followed by a fresh endorsement of Amara Iwuanyanwu for a second tenure.

NGOR OKPALA SEAT: OBINNA EGU AMBUSHES APC TICKET FOUR YEARS AFTER OFFICE

Hon Obinna Egu who represented Ngor Okpala State Constituency at the 8th House is set to clinch the return ticket in 2023.

While aspirants dust their files and moving from place to place making consultations with stakeholders, Egu is not asleep.

The eagle eyes of Trumpeta Assembly Vibes gathered that the giant Obinna Egu is in the race, under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that after his first term which elapsed in 2019, Egu tried his luck again under the Action Alliance, AA, but lost out to the now sacked Tochi Okereke of the PDP.

However, all is set for him to slug it out again with the clique of aspirants from both APC, PDP, APGA, and other party platforms.

Having successfully acquired the nomination and expression of interest forms, he is cleared to join the Ngor Okpala Assembly race which its primary election comes up anytime soon.

IMO FIRST LADY, LAWMAKERS CELEBRATE CLERK’S BIRTHDAY

Imo State first Lady, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, family and friends have felicitated with the Clerk of the Imo Assembly, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq., over her birthday anniversary.

The Clerk marked her birthday yesterday, May 18, 2022 amidst pomp and pageantry.

However, Mrs Emeghara who recently buried her mother brightened up with the calls and messages that inundated her birthday anniversary.

Barrister Chinelo Emeghara, no doubt, is a jolly fellow, a Lawyer by Profession, and the first substantive female Clerk of Imo Assembly since the birth of the State.

She is a wife, mother and a devout member of the Catholic Women Organization, CWO.