EX-OGUTA LAWMAKER, EZEDIARO SPLASHES IMO APC WITH 25 CAR GIFTS, EXPLAINS WHY HE NEEDS SECOND TENURE

IMO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY APPROVES FRESH #65.7BN SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET FOR UZODIMMA; SAYS IT’S TO COMBAT INSECURITY

The working relationship existing between the Imo State Governor and members of the State House of Assembly appears more rosy even as they have few months to stay at the Legislative house.

This feeling was given by the fast approval of fresh supplementary budget to the use of the Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

In less than four hours of the sitting held on Tuesday May 24, 2022, the Lawmakers said “Ais” to the bill, for approval of a budget to the tone of #65,700,000,000 to the State Government.

The executive bill was brought to the House by the Majority Leader, member representing Owerri West State Constituency, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi.

In his presentation, he posited that the supplementary budget if assented would enable the Governor continue with his good works in the State.

Onyemaechi added that the Lawmakers have thought it wise to do the needful considering the need to tackle all forms of unrest in the nook and crannies of Imo State.

He further submitted that the #65.7bn is basically to combat insecurity.

Similarly, the majority leader claimed that anyway the Governor would be supported in ensuring security of lives and property,they are willing to assist, hence the additional appropriation funds.

He maintained that already, tackling insecurity has engulfed much funds which is the more reason the money will be effectively utilized to that effect.

Considering the level of infrastructure embarked by the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, Kanayo Onyemaechi stated that those good works ranging on quality roads infrastructure, health, empowerment should continue.

He further said by the time the newly approved funds is released, Imolites would live to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

There was no dissenting voice from the bill which was passed into law, awaiting the governor’s assent.

Recall that Imo State and other South East States had been in sort of siege of unknown gunmen.

Among the effects of their operation was destruction of police facilities and government establishments.

Due to the level of destruction recorded so far, States like Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi deviced possible means to addressing the insecurity challenges in their localities.

Putting in mind the level of damage caused on public buildings, hence the decision of the Imo lawmakers to appropriate new funds for the State Governor.

AMARA IWUANYANWU, CHIGOZIE NWANERI MAY EMERGE CANDIDATES UNOPPOSED

It’s becoming glaring where the wind would blow to in the upcoming APC House of Assembly primary elections in Imo State.

While other serving Lawmakers of the 9th House would experience hurdles on the way, two among them are likely going to be flagbearers unopposed.

They are; Rt. Hon Amarachi Chyna lwuanyanwu of Nwangele State Constituency, and Hon Chigozie Nwaneri of Oru East Constituency.

Both are first timers in the Imo Legislature, and currently principal officers.

Amara Iwuanyanwu is the Deputy Speaker, while Nwaneri is the Chief Whip.

However, grapevine sources revealed that the two Lawmakers could emerge unopposed as candidates prior to the primaries.

With the political permutations, no other contender is coming up to challenge them in their respective LGAs under same party platform.

In Nwangele, Iwuanyanwu is said to be the only APC aspirant with the people’s nod.

Same is said of Nwaneri in Oru East where he has no rival, and considering the fact he is from the Governor’s LGA is a big plus for him.

The consensus agreement no doubt is working in favour of the two Lawmakers who are also good pals and colleagues.

For the other members seeking for either second or third term, the luck that smiled on Iwuanyanwu and Nwaneri may not be said of them as they have arch rivals ready to slug it out with them at the primaries.

Again, the level of representation to the constituencies have a great role to play in the course of the journey for return in 2023.

EX-OGUTA LAWMAKER, EZEDIARO SPLASHES IMO APC WITH 25 CAR GIFTS, EXPLAINS WHY HE NEEDS SECOND TENURE

Former member of the 8th House of Imo Legislature who represented Oguta State Constituency, Hon. Henry Uzoma Ezediaro has surprised the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC with a gift of 25 branded vehicles.

While he donated 11 to his Oguta electoral Wards, some to the State APC, the remaining he targets to dash the remaining to the 12 LGAs in Orlu zone.

The donation was made on Tuesday at the APC state secretariat, Owerri, amidst jubilation.

Ezediaro noted that the essence of the gesture is to enable the party carry out its state duty effectively, especially during the general election.

He disclosed that the vehicle donation was to lessen the party’s load of work at the hinterlands.

Ezediaro expressed satisfaction with governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, hence his unalloyed support, adding that the Governor is doing creditably especially on road construction.

The four vehicles, according to Ezediaro, worth over 4million naira.

Speaking why he want to return to the House of Assembly in 2023, Hon Ezediaro said as a ranking member, he has got the necessary tutelage and fully equipped in legislation.

He bemoaned the present state of Oguta, adding that he is propelled to giving them more strong voice they have been missing, especially in attracting the necessary democracy dividends that had eluded them for years.

He revealed that he has line up of people oriented bills and motions which will better their lives if elected.

Responding, the Imo State APC Chairman, Hon. Dr. MacDonald Ebere, commended the feat. He lauded him for deeming it fit to procure vehicles to the party, positing that the gesture shows his love for the State and local government area dearly.

AGABIGE, ORIE SET TO CLASH WITH NNODUMELE, OKORO FOR ASSEMBLY POSITIONS

It may be a war of survival of the fittest in the upcoming House of Assembly primary elections of the All Progressive Congress, APC, especially in Orsu and Ohaji/Egbema State Constituencies.

While Hon Uche Francis Agabige represented Orsu in 2015-2019, Hon Emma Orie was his Ohaji/Egbema colleague in the same political dispensation.

Meanwhile, having lost out the debacle to their kinsmen messrs, Ekene Nnodumele and Herclus Cyriacus Okoro in the 2019 polls, the duo are set to reclaim their mandates under the same political party, the APC.

Aside that, the contestants are deep rooted APC members with one affinity to the other with powers that be in the State.

Who the party issues the ticket to fly the flag remains a puzzle until after the primaries.