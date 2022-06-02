2023: Ernest Udeze Wins Ideato North APC Ticket

A renowned Marine Logistics Specialist, Hon Ernest Udeze has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for the 2023 Ideato North Constituency seat in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Udeze, a native of Umume Obodo Ukwu, in Ideato-North Local Government Area contested against three other aspirants at the primaries held on 26 May, 2022, where 70 delegates voted.

According to the document signed by APC Electoral Committee Secretary, Nathaniel Dottie made available to journalists in Owerri , Udeze secured 50 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

The document reads: This is to certify that Hon Ernest Udeze Okechukwu having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared winner of the contest.

Hon Udeze , while addressing journalists after the exercise, said there is no winner or loser in the contest , vowing to work with other aspirants.

He described the victory as proof of acceptance by his constituents.

The leading candidate said he won the primary election because of the belief the constituents had in him as a true and passionate person who has their interest at heart.

” I thank the constituents for the trust they have in me, as I am confident that I will win in the main election.

“Through this victory, we can attract dividends of democracy to IdeatoNorth.

“I am confident that victory is assured by the grace of God in the main election. Let’s join hands and move Ideato nation forward (maka chukwu diya)” he said.