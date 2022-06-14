Move To Make Ihedioha Atiku’s Vice Thickens . Igbo Group Meets PDP Candidate For Lobbying

The race for who gets the Vice Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is getting tougher with Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha within the radar of being picked.

Atiku Abubakar emerged flagbearer of the PDP for the Presidential election after the convention in Abuja. It is believed that the search for who becomes his vice has commenced with expectations ground high on who would run with him.

Considering Atiku’s Hausa tribe, North East geopolitical zone and Muslim religion, speculations are rife in the party that he would pick a Christian from the South as Running mate for the 2023 election.

It would be recalled that in 2019 election, Atiku picked Peter Obi of Anambra State as Vice.

Irrespective of the plan of Atiku which has not been made public, Trumpeta has it on good authority that some frontline Igbo indigenes are making move to ensure the PDP Presidential candidate picks his Vice from the South East region.

Information available to the newspaper further has it that based on the identity of the South East persons who are professional businessmen and entrepreneurs, who visited Atiku a case is being made for Ihedioha to become the Vice President.

Trumpeta after reviewing the identity of the Igbo people on the trip to Atiku’s residence noticed that those who were in the entourage are mainly from Imo State chapter of the PDP and close associates of the former House of Reps Deputy Speaker, Ihedioha.

The Igbo professionals had not only gone to congratulate Atiku for the victory during PDP Presidential primaries but also used the opportunity to canvass Support for the VP slot to be given to an Igbo man.

Among those who went on the visit is an Mbaise son, Barr Chidi Ojinere, believed to be Ihedioha’s ally and kinsman. Other allies of Ihedioha who went to meet Atiku are billionaire construction company owners, Chinedu Chukwunonye of Coduc fame, Akasaa Nkwerre and his former appointee, Mayor Eze.