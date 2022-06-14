Rtd Major Silas Nkama, Father of Trumpeta Staff, Chioma Nkama For Burial Friday 17 June

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The management and staff of Trumpeta Newspaper has sympathised with their own Nkama Chioma over the untimely death of her beloved father, Major (Chief) Silas Akalefu Iwuala Nkama whose unexpected and sad departure occurred on the 8th of April 2022.

Trumpeta learnt from the family that Late Major Nkama was a disciplinarian to the core, a man of integrity, one who never believed in failure nor one exhibiting Lackadaisical behavior, a devoted Christian, a community builder, a man of peace whose words were always his bond, a man whose life was worth emulating as it appeals to those whom he has left behind to replicate his good legacies as part of conditions to honor him.

The deceased who died at the age of 84 would be laid to rest on Friday the 17th of June, 2022 in his country home, Akpodim in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State after a funeral service at St. Matthias Anglican Church.

His last daughter, Chioma who spoke amidst tears said the death of her beloved father came to her as a rude shock which she is yet to get over from as the memory of that day would forever remain with her.

Continuing, she emphatically stressed that her father died at a time when his weight of experience and wisdom was mostly needed not only by his family but by all genuinely associated with him.

In her words

“I know death is certain for us all but I am greatly pained, devastated, speechless and heartbroken because I didn’t envisage it now. My father was one in a million to me ,a true epitome of service leader. He was not just a father to me but my gist mate, my friend ,my mentor, my encyclopedia and in fact a true companion.”

“He was a man of truth, a shining light anywhere he finds himself, a man with a large heart as well as a problem solver to as many who come to him .