Democracy Day: Ogbonna Hails Uzodimma, Oru East Indigenes

• Celebrates Governor’s New FG Appointment

By Onyekachi Eze

The pragmatic Interim Management Committee Chairman, IMC, of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has felicitated with the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on the June 12, 2022 Democracy Day anniversary.

Apart from the Governor, Ogbonna also extended the warm greeting to his Oru East brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion.

In a message drawn to that effect, Nze Ogbonna described the event that gave rise to the Democratic rule in Nigeria in 1993 as Divine Will.

He explained that before then, there had been massive agitation by Nigerians against military misrule.

However, he lauded the heroes both dead and alive for ensuring that civil rule was instilled and still practiced till date.

Relaying his message down to Imo State, the Oru East IMC boss attributed Governor Hope Uzodimma as an icon of Democracy.

According to Nze Ogbonna, Uzodimma even before his coming onboard as Democratically elected Governor of Imo State in 2019 had maintained Democracy tenets without bias.

As former two time Senator of Nigeria, Senator Hope Uzodimma was said to have lived up to the basic principles, moral and character associated with freedom of speech, opinion, religion, and right to life.

Ogbonna continued by saying that in Imo State, if Uzodimma hadn’t demonstrated his high level of patriotism, the recent insecurity occurrences in the State could have pushed him into a contrary search for solution.

Rather, he applied diplomacy, love for the people he governs, and deep thought to the sanctity of life.

The IMC Chairman submitted that on Uzodimma’s assumption of office, he met on ground the economic meltdown, the EndSARS agitation, the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, and later, the insecurity situation which pervaded the entire South East States.

Irrespective of the aforementioned, the governor was able to douse all frayed nerves in providing a lasting solution, by simply applying democratic approaches.

On the welfare of the masses, the Oru East born Governor was thumbed up for ensuring that democracy dividends due to the people reached them wherever they are located.

Still speaking, Ogbonna commended his Oru East constituents for being partakers in the Democratic setting, where people live freely, air their views and opinions without any fear of victimization.

In a related development, the Governor has been congratulated for his appointment into the Presidential Council on E-Government and Digital Economy.

Uzodimma along with 26 other Nigerians will henceforth fashion out ways in which digital technologies will be employed to transform every sector of the country’s economy.

Nze Ogbonna however opined that Governor Uzodimma’s appointment may not be unconnected to his hard work and confidence the Presidency had in him for the service of the nation.

While wishing the governor well in that highly elevated position, he pledged his loyalty, and the support of ndi Oru East.