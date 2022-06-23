PDP ISSUES 6 MEMBERS CERTIFICATES OF RETURN

PRESIDENT BUHARI NOMINATES FORMER IMO ASSEMBLY SPEAKER, OPIAH AS MINISTER

One man who has found favour in the sight of the president is the former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah, following his new appointment at the Federal level.

Imolites, and indeed Nigerians woke up on Tuesday morning with the announcement of a new list of Ministerial nominees from the presidency.

Following the resignation of some former Ministers before the recently held APC National convention, Buhari sent a list of seven nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Among those who made the list is Opiah who represented Ohaji Egbema State Constituency, and was the Speaker of the 6th Assembly.

The choice of the former Speaker for the plum position may not be unconnected to his sterling qualities in Leadership, representation and administration.

Under his watch, the State Legislature under the then administration of Governor Ikedi Ohakim was a force to reckon with.

Robust debates on motions and Laws was a hallmark of Opiah’s Leadership as the number one Lawmaker in the State.

An intellectual, the RT Hon later represented Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru West at the National Assembly 2015-2019.

Thereafter, he served as a Commissioner for Petroleum, Imo State.

Opiah’s nomination as Minister is already attracting felicitations from individuals, groups, and corporate bodies who are conversant with his penchant for excellence.

IMO LAWMAKERS CHARGE GOVT APPOINTEES, CIVIL SERVANTS ON PVC

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have charged the public to avail themselves the opportunity of getting their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

This is in line with preparations for the 2023 general elections.

On Tuesday’s plenary session, the State Lawmakers unanimously agreed to take time off to go and sensitize their constituents on the need to acquire their PVC.

Appointees to the State Government were not left out as the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been asked to mandate all his aides to go and get registered for the voter’s card

Similarly, Civil Servants through the Head of Service are expected to do same for the sake of electing candidates of their choice in the upcoming general elections.

The Chief mover of the motion, Hon Eddy Obinna submitted that the PVC is their only weapon in electing credible Leadership in their LGAs, State and at Federal levels.

The Aboh Mbaise representative maintained that all eligible voters who have attained the age of 18 years and above should avail themselves the opportunity of getting registered for the PVC.

According to him, it’s an important civic responsibility that should not be treated with laxity.

Church Leaders, community leaders and market Leaders were also tasked to ensure compliance.

Both the Speaker, RT Hon Kennedy Ibeh and the Lawmakers all spoke in agreement to the motion.

IS NNODUMELE, ONYEKANMA’S OFFENCES UNPARDONABLE?

Even with few months left for the conduct of fresh elections across the country, two of the members of Imo State House of Assembly suspended last year are yet to be welcomed back to the House.

Aside their respective Constituencies lagging behind in representation, Hon Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu), and his Mbaitoli counterpart, Okey Onyekanma have been on suspension since 2021.

The House led by Speaker Kennedy Ibeh had in November 2021 suspended few Lawmakers for what they described as unparliamentary conduct.

Others suspended alongside with them, since have been recalled, excluding Nnodumele and Onyekanma.

Suspicion is rife that the roles both members played during the failed impeachment of the Deputy Speaker may still be burning in their hearts.

It would be recalled that before the other suspended members were granted pardon, they made an open apology to the House Leadership.

Feelers also have it that refusal to make open apology had stalled the recall of Nnodumele and Onyekanma months after their colleagues did same.

Apart from Onyekanma who is of the minority caucus, Nnodumele has been spotted in different occasions of the APC.

If not for any other thing, his recent appearances at APC functions could have served as a forgiving pill.

Lawmakers of Imo State House of Assembly under the PDP minority camp have received the party’s Certificates of Return for the 2023 elections.

The members through the collection of the CoR are certified as party’s flag bearers in their respective Constituencies.

The are Honorables; Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal), Paschal Okolie (Orlu), and Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli).

They received their Certificates yesterday at the PDP State Secretariat along Okigwe Road.

The minority members won their primaries after a keenly contested polls.

It may be a reward for their steadfastness even when their colleagues defected from one party to another with the change of guard witnessed in Imo State in 2020.

STOP PRESS: IMHA MAJORITY LEADER LOSES BROTHER

The Majority Leader of the 9th Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi is in grief over the transmutation of his younger brother, late Uchenna Onyemaechi.

In a letter of notification on the burial arrangements signed by Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, who also represents Owerri West at the Legislature, his late brother will be committed to mother earth next month July 15, 2022.

It would take place at Kenneth Onyemaechi’s compound, Umuogide, Olaukwuloforola, Owerri-West LGA, Imo State.

This has obviously knocked the agile moving Lawmaker down, considering the brotherly love that existed among them.

Assembly Vibes learnt that “Dele” as fondly called is leaving no stone unturned in giving his fallen brother a befitting funeral, which is bided to attract dignitaries across board.

While death is considered a natural phenomenon, Assembly Vibes uses this medium to extend a heartfelt condolences to the Lawmaker and the entire bereaved family of late Uchenna Onyemaechi.