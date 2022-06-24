Plots To Stop PDP Candidates Who Won Primaries Foiled

. Ikenga Imo, Rex Okoro, Get Party’s Certificate of Return

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter yesterday issued Certificate of Return (COR) to all the party’s candidates that won the party’s primaries of the party.

The ceremony took place in the party’s Head office, Okigwe road, Owerri, and was presided over by the Imo State Chairman of the party, Engr Charles Ugwu.

However, the occasion witnessed some drama and shocks as the candidate for Ideato South and North Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who has faced a lot of challenges from both known and imaginary enemies was issued his certificate of return.

Ikenga Ugochinyere’s issuance of COR generated a lot of joy within the party, as he is seen as a good candidate that would win the election for PDP.

But Ikenga has been facing tough challenges from political detractors and challengers, right from the build up to the primaries, which he later won.

However, the fearless politician has been dragged to court, yet was issued INEC ticket/Forms, and now the PDP Certificate of Return.

Trumpeta learnt that there are plans to frustrate Ikenga from participating in the 2023 election, by from both enemies within, and outside PDP which PDP Teeming supporters said will not work.