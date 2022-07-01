FirstMahi FC Partners IMSUBEB For Schools Sports Devt In Nwangele

..As Board Sec, Egbuo Backs Move

One of the fastest growing football academy east of the Niger, FistMahi Football Academy has partnered Imo State Universal Besic Education Board IMSUBEB, to promote sports development in all the schools operating in Nwangele LGA.

This was made known by the Club Secretary, Orji Sampson after the clubs management team paid a courtesy visit on the board Secretary, Chief Chidiebere Egbuo on Thursday at his Office on Owerri -PortHarcourt road.

He stated that plans are already in motion by the clubs Vice President, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha to ensure that all schools in the council area of Nwangele are meaningfully engaged with sporting activities with the view of harnessing talents into the academy as well as giving some of them scholarship for their academics.

Reacting on the move, the board Secretary of IMSUBEB, Chief Egbuo and the Nwangele LGA Education Secretary, Mr Nkwocha Reginald expressed delight with the plans adding that the Executive Chairman of IMSUBEB, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Ada Okwuonu will welcome the laudable plan which they noted is in line with the state government plans of improving education system in Imo as well s imbibing the federal ministry of education programme on promoting sports and physical education in our schools.

FirstMahi FC club Secretary, Orji further revealed that the club will soon in conjunction with the LGA Education Secretary and Ministry of Education Director of Sports organise a football competition for all the secondary schools in the area to identify and nurture talents that will be discovered from the tournament.