IMHA BILL TO PROTECT GIRL-CHILD RIGHTS TO INHERIT PROPERTY ENTERS COMMITTEE STAGE

BUHARI ASSIGNS MINISTRY OF EDUCATION PORTFOLIO TO NANAH OPIAH, AS FELICITATIONS GREET EX SPEAKER’S NEW POSITION

Former Speaker of the 6th Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has been sworn-in as a member of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

The occasion was held on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Rt Hon Opiah at the swearing-in ceremony was handed over the portfolio as Minister of State for Education.

Other six nominees were also alloted their offices yesterday by the number one citizen of the Country.

Buhari also effected a minor swap of office of subsisting Ministries with the newly emerged Ministers of the federation.

While the former Speaker was still in Abuja, the nation’s capital for the auspicious event, Imolites rolled out drums to celebrate his emergence.

Recall that Opiah’s nomination as a Minister followed the voluntary resignation of some of the predecessors so as to enable them partake in the recently held APC National convention.

To fill up the vacuum created by their exit for 2023 political positions, hence the replacement with the newly sworn-in seven Ministers.

Buhari and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma have been commended by the public for the recommendation and choice of Opiah as a Minister.

The excitement has continued to play out with the repeated advertorials felicitating with the new Minister from Abacheke in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

To many people, Rt Hon Nanah Opiah is a household name in politics, leadership, and administration.

His representation of his State Constituency Ohaji/Egbema, and later his Federal Constituency Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, and Oru West at the Green Chambers Abuja earned him people’s trust.

Opiah replaces Chief Emeka Nwajiuba who withdrew his appointment for the Presidential race.

As at the time of filing this report, Opiah had assumed duty.

ON HIS BIRTHDAY ANNIVERSARY, IMOLITES RATE DEPUTY SPEAKER AS MOST VIBRANT LAWMAKER

Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Amarachi Chyna lwuanyanwu has earned public accolades as most vibrant Lawmaker under the current dispensation.

The commendations were made known following the goodwill messages that trailed his birthday anniversary.

July 6th every year is the birth commemoration of the Nwangele born Realtor, entrepreneur turned Lawmaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu.

This year’s own however received a special force.

The attention it got may not be unconnected to the impeccable and effective representation the young Deputy Speaker had injected in his Constituency and Imo State at large.

When you talk about constituency representation, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu has done his best in speaking for the good and welfare of his people.

Their welfare had never been under any compromise as he attend to more than 90% of those.

Some of the goodwill messages centered on his soft spot for humanity.

It could be recalled that as the member for Nwangele State Constituency, he has settled both hospital and academic bills of his constituents.

Many indigent persons are currently owners of brand new bungalows they call their homes, courtesy of the Honorable member.

He has equally electrified virtually all the communities in Nwangele by donating new electricity transformers and funds for the installation.

Church, market structure, modernized borehole water projects stand in his name across the localities of Nwangele LGA.

On legislation, Assembly Vibes can authoritatively say that Iwuanyanwu is not only eloquent and contributive to the motions and bills brought before the house, he is also a motion mover, and architects of some Laws already passed by the 9th Imo Assembly.

His emergence as the APC candidate for Nwangele State Constituency seat 2023 could be attributed as a big plus for the party.

Iwuanyanwu’s birthday was lit, pomp and pageantry as his Lawmaker Colleagues, politicians, business associates, and Assembly Staff sent in warm greetings to celebrate with him.

IMHA BILL TO PROTECT GIRL-CHILD RIGHTS TO INHERIT PROPERTY ENTERS COMMITTEE STAGE

In less than two more presentations, the Imo State House of Assembly Bill number 105, “A bill for a Law to protect the property rights of a woman and girl-child to inherit their late husband’s or father’s property after death” will be passed into Law.

Scaled through the first reading recently, the bill again on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 was heard for the second reading and passed on to the committee stage.

The private member bill was chiefly sponsored by the Lawmaker representing Oru West State Constituency, Hon Dominic Ezerioha.

While making an indepth analysis on the bill, Ezerioha stated that it intends to enhance full gender rights to ownership of father’s or husband’s property after death.

He opined that the bill will protect women and the girl-child from obnoxious and ill treatment at the death of their father or husband.

Ezerioha disclosed that in an event where the husband or father has no male child before death, the wife or girl-child will have a full right to the deceased person’s inheritance/peoperty.

He explained that a mother who losses her husband but has under aged female children, the mother could hold the properties in trust for the children pending when they will be 21 years.

Also, Hon. Ezerioha said that the bill seeks to empower an adopted child to own and inherit the father’s property at the event of his death.

He however noted that a woman cannot kill his husband in order to enjoy the contents of the bill if passed to law because it also contains the punishment for such crime.

However, the elated chief Sponsor on his Facebook social media handle wrote, “In a bid to discuss the Bill in the Plenary, I went further to cite classicus authorities and the Supreme Court Judgment to back up the said Bill and also in respect to the angle of Repugnancy to Natural Justice, Equity & Good Conscience.

“I was supported by almost all the Honourable Members that were present at Plenary. The Bill is now before the Committee”.

Hon Chigozie Nwaneri in his contribution suggested for a balance between a father”s “Will” and the content of the bill .

The Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh while commiting the bill to House Committee on Judiciary tasked them to look deeply on the contents of the bill and the Customary Court Law so as to avoid clash on the extant Law.

IMO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY SERVICE COMMISSION BILL READY FOR ASSENT

The Speaker IMHA, Rt. Hon. Barr Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, at the plenary on Tuesday, hit the gavel to pass an amended executive bill titled: A Bill for a Law to Amend the Imo State House of Assembly Service Commission Law 21 of 2018.

The passage of the bill followed a robust discussion by the Honourable Members after the bill was introduced by Majority Leader, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, member representing Owerri West State Constituency.

Speaking on the bill, Hon Onyemaechi noted that the amendment of the House of Assembly Service Commission Law became necessary to inject administrative effectiveness into the commission, noting that with the amendment, the issue of staffing responsibility will be taken care off

Also, Hon. Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise State constituency described the bill as timely and appropriate.

He noted that Clause 5 item 1, 2 & 3 which deals with the House of Assembly Service Commission staffing captured his attention.

He expressed excitement that by the amendment, staff of the commission would now be posted to work in House of Assembly as opposed to what is obtainable before.

Also reacting, Hon. Ngozi Obiefule, Member Isu State Constituency, said that the bill would make the commission active and to have control over what is happening in the Assembly.

She opined that the amended bill would also build synergy between the commission and other stakeholders.

Member for Ehime Mbano State Constituency, Hon. Prince Emeka Nduka extolled Section 7 of the amended bill which forbids a convict from holding any office in the commission.

Other members who contributed to the bill included member for Onuimo, Rt Hon. Paul Emeziem, Hon Dominic Ezerioha of Oru West, Hon Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise and Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri of Oru East.

They said any House of Assembly without a Service Commission is not complete.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu also added his voice to the discussion by praising the executive for coming up with the bill.

The bill having passed third reading, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the amended Bill and transmit to the governor for Assent.