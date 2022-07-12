Peter Obi’s Labour Party Wave Sweeps Across Parties In Imo

.Mass Defection Looms In APC, APGA, PDP

The massive support Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has garnered so far since joining the party and subsequent “Obedient crusade associated with his ambition is giving other parties a devastating blow at the moment.

Since he emerged the party’s Presidential candidate after dumping PDP for Labour Party, Obi has become the toast of the masses.

As part of the support strategy meant to drum supporters to his Presidential bid, the “Obedient” word was coined and it is fast spreading the length and breadth of the country, especially in Imo State.

In Imo State, Trumpeta noticed that from a little beginning, the party membership has grown to large followership with people from different parties showing deep interest in Labour outfit since Obi joined the worker’s platform.

Investigation by Trumpeta reveals that the Obi- maniac is fast sweeping across the major parties as their members either secretly or openly canvas support for the Labour Party candidate.

Investigations show that some politicians of APC in Imo State are carefully leaving Senator Hope Uzodinma to drum support for Obi in Labour party. Moments after the party primaries, it was noticed learnt that some of the members left to Labour party to join Obi’s crusade for 2023 Presidency.

One of his followers who ran for the Orlu zone Senate Chief Charles Ahize dumped APC for Labour to pick the party’s ticket for next year’s election. Apart from Ahize, the likes of House of Reps contestants for APC tickets, Tochukwu Okere (Owerri Federal Constituency) and Mattew Nwoguala (Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise) also took their leave to Obi’s Labour party. The worst hit to Imo APC was the case of Chief Batos Nwadike, a strong associate of Senator Hope Uzodinma who left his Special Adviser (Political) position to pitch tenth with Labour.

PDP is not left out of the adverse effect of Obi’s involvement in Labour party. To lead the onslaught was Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, serving Senator of Owerri zone who has moved to the Labour party with hordes of supporters.

Trumpeta also noticed that a die- hard member of the PDP from Mbaise land, Engr Kingsley Onwubiko noted to be a strong supporter of the party’s governorship candidate in 2019, Rt Hon Emeka Ihediioha, has also announced movement to Labour party for the sake of Obi.

Onwubiko from Ezinihitte Mbaise made feelings known in his facebook handle.

This newspaper however discovered that apart from those who come to the public to make their decision to join Labour , others are pro Obi despite retaining party membership.

It was learnt that for fear of not being reprimanded by party members and leaders for showing support to Obi, they pro-Obi persons are keeping mute about their interest in Presidential bid of the Labour Party candidate despite APC and PDP membership.