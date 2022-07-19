Imo APC: Court Commences Hearing On Legality of 2023 Primaries, As Dan Nwafor Calls For Cancellation

The suit file by the chairman, All Progressive Congress, Imo State Chapter, Dan Nwafor commenced yesterday at a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The case is between Dan Nwafor and Imo APC over the conduct of the 2023 election primaries of the party.

The case is before Justice Ekwo Hearing commenced on the case FHC/ABJ/1048/2022: Daniel Nwafor and Others.

The plaintiff is praying the court to cancel all the primaries conducted by the APC in Imo State, as he is alleging that it was illegal for the exercise to hold, as according to Nwafor, the exercise was presided over by others not dully recognized by Law as the Authentic State Working Committee SWC of the Party.

Declared by the Supreme Court, as the authentic chairman of Imo APC, Nwafor is asking the court to declare that Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, and Macdonald Ebere, who both sat in office as Imo APC Chairmen respectively, at one time or the other, usurped his power.

Nwafor therefore is praying that all decisions taken by Nlemigbo and Ebere while he was away, be declared none and avoid, and of no effect in Law.

When the matter was called up yesterday, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ekwo ordered that hearing notice be served on 2nd Defendant, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, 3rd Defendant, Macdonald Ebere, and the 4TH Defendant, INEC, because they were not present in Court.

The Plaintiff, Dan Nwafor, was represented by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Chief Maduabuchi Oba (SAN) and four other Lawyers.

And the first Defendant (APC) was represented by Bar Uche Nwosu, the Legal Adviser of Imo APC.

However, the Judge adjourned the case for further mention on Friday, July, 22, 2022, and warned that all those involved must show presence, by themselves or their Lawyers.