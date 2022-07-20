Basil Okeke Pays Last Tribute To Late Eze Anyanwu, Condole Engr. Ken, Family

By Onyekachi Eze

The remains of late His Royal Highness, Eze Sir Innocent Ezeribe Anyanwu KSM (Uhu 1 of Ndiuhu) has been laid to rest in his Palace at Ndiuhu Amuzi, Obowo Autonomous Community, Imo State.

Last Saturday, July 16, 2022, all Roads led to Obowo to bid farewell to the fallen Traditional Ruler, and the Patriarch of Anyanwu Royal Dynasty.

Among top dignitaries who graced the occasion was an extended in-law to the family, and former Deputy Chief Whip of Oru East LGA, Hon. Basil Okeke (Oho of Nasarawa).

The Oru East born business mogul led his immediate family to the sympathize with the bereaved family over the loss of the King.

In an interview with newsmen at the burial premises, Hon Basil Okeke described Eze Anyanwu as a role model, a father whose exemplary life would be greatly missed.

He stated that regardless of his position as a King, he lived a simple, but life of humility.

He buttressed that Eze Anyanwu was an effigy of love, peace and unity, pointing out that those humane attributes of his were rare.

On community service and development, Hon. Okeke revealed that the funeral was more like a carnival due to his numerous community and social imprints, as well as a clear testimony of his relationship with the people.

According to him, “I can authoritatively tell you that H.R.H Eze Innocent Ezeribe Anyanwu lived a fulfilled life. He devoted his many years on earth serving God and humanity. He was a selfless Leader. His exit has created a great vacuum. Farewell, Onye Eze”.

However, Hon Okeke seized the opportunity to condole with the son of the deceased, Engineer Ken Chima Anyanwu (Oji-ulo-eme-ogo), and the entire household.

He enjoined them to take solace in God, and for the fact that their father lived a life worthy of emulation.

In accordance to the Igbo traditional culture, Hon Basil Okeke attended the funeral with a hefty cow.