Orlu Massacre: Imo PDP Urges Buhari To Call Uzodinma To Order

.As Onyeagocha, Madumere, KK Nwagwu Condemn Act, Others Call For Investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter, has described as vendetta, they killing of some of youths of Otulu in Oru West LGA, Imo State who were returning home from a Traditional Wedding at Awomamma.

In a Release signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mazi Emenike Nmeregine, the party said the action was barbaric and a failure on the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma to secure life and property of Imo people.

The Party therefore called on President Mohammadu Buhari to intervene by setting an Independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry to unravel the causes and actors in the insecurity in Imo State.

“The PDP in Imo State regrets that the failure of the regime of Governor Hope Uzodinma to ensure the security of lives and property has made Imo State a horrifying space” the PDP said.

The party maintained that residents of the State now live in fear of abductions, assassinations, armed robbery and many other crimes now rife in the State.

Meanwhile some other prominent sons of the State have condemned the incident at Oru West, saying that everything must be done to not only stop the act of barbarism in Imo State, but curb insecurity to lives and property in the State.

Prince Eze Madumere, a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, a former National Lawmaker and now candidate of PDP for Owerri zone Senate and former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwagwu were among the Prominent sons of Imo State who called for an end to the killings in Imo State, especially the Otulu incident where over seven young men were mauled down, while returning from a wedding ceremony.

Hon Onyeagocha said that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma should be held responsible as the Chief Security Officer of the State and the blood of the youths shed.

Hon Nwagwu called for caution, and asked that extra judicial killings have no place in a democratic environment, saying that whoever committed any offence should face the Law, and not the bullet before prosecution.

Prince Madumere on his own comment said it was barbaric for youths to be killed without first observing the normal procedure of doing things as accepted by democratic norms and the Law of the Land.

However, the Imo State Government through the Governor has since reacted, saying that the young men were youths killed in a camp inhabited by Bandits.

The Imo Government said that it was the Department of State Security Service DSS that carried out the action.

Some DSS sources said that the youths were members of ESN.

But the President General of Otulu Community who spoke to the Press said that all those killed, including those missing and those in the Hospital were returning from a Traditional Wedding when Ebubeagu Vigilante outfit opened fire on them killing seven on the spot while others ran into the Bush, others are in the hospital, and scores missing.

“We picked seven dead Bodies of our children in the Bush with the help of some military men, who are not happy with the incident” the PG said.