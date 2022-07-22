SaveMore Floats New Shopping Mall at Irete

By Chioma Nkama

SaveMore Market, a shopping center for consumer products, home appliances, kitchen accessories, food items, fashion accessories, has floated a new outlet recently at Irete, Onitsha road, Imo state.

Recall that, this is the second market after the first one sited at Orji Okigwe road was debut in 2019.

The opening ceremony of the shopping complex which attracted businessmen, clergy and stakeholders from Irete, also pulled excited crowd who came feed their eyes and shop magnificent edifice.

In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer of SaveMore, Mr Ogochukwu Emenike, he said SaveMore in Irete was borne from the need to bridge the consumer gap for residents who found it difficult shopping at the metropolis, making it easier for them to shop with comfort and at an affordable price.

The excited CEO quipped that he was glad that the project which started like a vision has become a reality, noting that, due diligence and need assessment of the people were put into consideration before putting up the structure, even as he is optimistic that the presence of a shopping mall will support educational institutions and estates in the area.

He informed that the mall has a staff strength of 120 and will increase to 210 when they begin full operations, in the different sections of the mall and is optimistic that the business will record exponential growth in the coming years.

Present at the event were Rev. Fr. Humphrey Nnagoro who led prayers, HRH D. C Ebulaibe Agubiam1 of Irete Autonomous community, Irete Youth president, Emmanuel Chibuzor Akuebionu, Chika Emenike CEO Kotec group, Moses Anyaemeka and a host of others.