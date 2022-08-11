Akwakuma Gets New Monarch

.As Onuegwunwoke Crowned Eze

The People of Akwakuma Autonomous Community, in Owerri North LGA, Imo State on Saturday, August 6, 2022, crowned their new Traditional, His Royal Highness, Eze David Onu Egwunwoke, as the Eze Udo 111 of Akwakuma.

The ceremony which was held at Orie Akwakuma Market was attended by people from all walks of live, especially Traditional Rulers, Captains of Industry, the clergy, Students, Politicians and others.

The youthful Traditional Rulers, a scion of the Onu Egwunwoke Dynasty, assumed the throne of his fore fathers, following the footstep of his Late father, His Royal Highness Eze Onuegwunwoke who was also a revered and popular Traditional Ruler.

The ceremony which attracted cultural troupes, saw most of prominent sons and daughters of Akwukuma leaving their various stations, both home and in diaspora, to be witness to the epic event.

The climax of the ceremony was the crowing of the New Traditional Ruler, with his wife, Ugoeze Ogechi Lilian Onuegwunwoke.

The was followed by sounds of booming guns, which traditionally signified the entrance of His Royal Highness, David Nnawuihe Onu Egwunwoke to the high status of a Royal father.

The Eze thanked all that graced the occasion, including Nde Oha, other Traditional Rulers, Chiefs, Nde Nze na ozo and Government representatives.

He especially gave all glory to God who made it possible, and vowed to lead with fear of God for the development of his domain, Akwakuma Autonomous Community and Imo State in general.