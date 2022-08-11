NIGERIAN MEDICAL STUDENTS’ ASSOCIATION HONOURS SPEAKER’S CHIEF OF STAFF

IMHA SCREENING: ODEBUBE, EKEMBA, IWUJI EMERGE COMMISSIONERS

•IMO GOV TO INAUGURATE SOLADs

The pendulum has finally swung in favour of Chief Cosmos Maduba (Odebube Isu), Barr Jerry Eminent Egemba, and Prof. Opara Ukachukwu Iwuji, following their nomination as Commissioners.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma appointed the trio to join in his Exco Cabinet, after the removal of few Commissioners in the State before the APC primaries.

Those favoured by the appointment are said to be die-hard loyalists of the Governor.

In fulfilment of the Nigeria’s constitution, the names were sent to the House of Assembly for screening.

Similarly, the Thursday July 21, 2022 vacuum created by the dissolution of the twenty-seven Interim Management Committee Chairmen and their IMC members has been filled with the latest appointment of 27 Sole Administrators, SOLADs.

Uzodimma had after he relieved the former IMC Chairmen of their duties, rolled out fresh list of those he would be working with from the Local Governments.

In accordance with the duties of elected Legislators, both the three Commissioner designates and the twenty-seven SOLADs were successfully screened by the Imo Legislature, yesterday, August 10, 2022 at the Assembly complex.

Following their confirmation with none of them disqualified, the House therefore has forwarded their names back to the Governor for inauguration.

The newly screened SOLADs are; Chief Willie Okoliogwo (Oru West), Prince Charles Mbachu (Nwangele),

Pastor Chris Mbarie (Orlu), Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu (Okigwe), Barr Ogechi Njoku (Aboh Mbaise), Hon Ofili Ijeoma (Oguta), Hon Joe Frank Ijezie (Isiala Mbano), Hon Christian Nze (Owerri Municipal), Hon Amadioha Marcel C. (Ohaji/Egbema), Hon Christopher Ohizu (Ideato North), Mr Ikeaka Bede (Ideato South), Hon Ifeanyi Oguzie (Isu), Mr Nnamdi Celestine Onyeaka (Oru East), Mr Charles Ijezie (Onuimo), Barr Chidi Okechukwu (Ehime Mbano).

Others are; Rev Chidi Ndubuisi Nwanebu (Ikeduru), Hon Frank Onyejiaka (Nkwerre), Dr. Chukwuma Ojukwu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Hon Chinasa Opara (Mbaitoli), Mr Tony Anakani (Ahiazu Mbaise), Hon Theo Ihediba (Ngor Okpala), Hon Tony Umuzurike (Owerri North), Hon Victor Osigwe (Owerri West), Hon Pius Uwaleme (Obowo), Barr Uche Okonkwo (Ihitte/Uboma), Chief Vitalis Obi (Njaba), and Hon Onyekachi Ezenwa (Orsu).

Trumpeta authoritatively learnt that they would be inaugurated anytime soon, either before end of this week or next week.

This was derived from the hasty approach applied by the Lawmakers in giving an accelerated screening and confirmation to the Commissioners and SOLADs.

MEMBERS OF IMO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY SERVICE COMMISSION FOR SCREENING TODAY

The die is cast for the screening of the four-man Members of the Imo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

At the end of Wednesday August 10, 2022 plenary session, the Speaker, RT Hon Kennedy Ibeh read out a letter from Governor Hope Uzodimma stating the appointment of the following as Chairman and members of the Commission, respectively.

Hon Dr. Lambert Orisakwe (Chairman). Members are; Honorables Emma Orie, Israel Nnataraonye, and Mike Nduleche.

The Speaker however notified that the screening of the four will take place today at the Assembly complex by Heroes Square Boulevard, new Owerri.

It would be recalled that the present 9th Imo State Lawmakers recently made an amendment on the bill establishing the Imo Assembly Service Commission, and subsequently passed the so amended bill into Law.

This legislative exercise is what may have led to the appointment of Orisakwe and his members by the Uzodimma led administration for the smooth running of the State Law making body.

KILLED COPS IN OGUTA: “NO JUSTIFICATION FOR ATTACKING POLICE OFFICERS” -UGBOMA WARNS

The killing of four Police Officers posted at the Agwa Police Station of Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State, has attracted condemnation from the House Member representing Oguta in Imo State Legislature, Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma.

The residents of Oguta, precisely, Agwa community reportedly could not sleep with their two eyes closed last week Friday, August 5, 2022, following the attack and unfortunate killing of four Policemen on duty.

Pathetic over the incident, the Oguta Lawmaker who doubles as the Deputy Minority Leader has described it as unfortunate and unwarranted, irrespective of any level of provocation.

His feelings and thought were contained in a press statement signed by the Lawmaker, Hon Frank Ugboma, obtained by Trumpeta newspaper.

Ugboma even while recalling the last incident that was recorded in the LGA few weeks ago where a youth was gunned down, said, an attack on Agwa Police Station was an attack on themselves.

He submitted that no amount of anger can justify an attack on Police Officers, adding that undermining the Police is equivalent to undermining the authority of the State.

“You will recall that upon the sad event that took the life of one of our own in Umuajioma Village in Ameshi on 24/07/2022, I immediately reached out to the leaders and security agencies within and around Oguta LGA and further assured you of my commitment to work with all relevant stakeholders in the State to tame the sad situation.

“Our assured correspondence with relevant stakeholders in no small measure kick-started an expressed commitment towards unraveling the events that led to that very sad event.

“I am therefore jotled by the horrendous attack and killing of four Police Officers at Agwa Police Station on August 5th, 2022. There is never any justification for such an appalling loss of life.

“My heart is heavy but my trust in God makes the burden more bearable as I commiserate with the DPO of Agwa Police Station, the Commissioner of Police IMO State Police Command and the Inspector General of Police on the attack on the Agwa Police Station and the unfortunate killing of the four gallant police officers whose only crime is their gallant services to mankind. These are humans like us, with families and loved ones who waited endlessly for them to return home. This is not whom we are as a people known for our accomodating spirit and harmony.

“I pray for Souls of the lives lost, and for the gift of fortitude to the families, relatives and friends of the gallant Officers who died in the condemnable attack on Agwa Police Station. May the joy of the Lord be the strength of all those they left behind”.

Hon Ugboma however enjoined his constituents to restrain from acts that may result in the unacceptable loss of innocent lives and countless injuries.

He prayed, “We need unity more than ever during this moment – we must never allow such needless acts to divide us. The presence of Police Stations and Police Officers in our areas is to ensure the security of our lives and our very own properties. We must love and accommodate one another as that is the very essence of humanity”.

NIGERIAN MEDICAL STUDENTS’ ASSOCIATION HONOURS SPEAKER’S CHIEF OF STAFF

The Chief of Staff to the Honorable Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Barr. Kelechi Onyegbule has been honored by South East Regional Caucus of the Nigerian Medical Students Association, NiMSA.

This followed his numerous contributions to human development and in relationship to the Medical body.

The Medical Students paid him a visit at the Assembly complex on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

He was honored with a meritorious Youth Ambassadorial Award over his outstanding contributions towards the growth of the NiMSA South-East Caucus and the youth of Nigeria at large.

It was learnt that the visit centered on familiarization and recognition following his sterling leadership performances, selfless contributions and commitments to the growth and development of youths.

Presenting the award, the Caucus chairman, Comrade Ahaneku Ekenedirichukwu who commended Barr Onyegbule’s hands of fellowship so far, asked for his continuous aide towards an effective healthcare to his wards through the help of some NGO’s whenever they are called upon.

In his remarks, Barr. Onyegbule expressed delight for finding him worthy of such recognition.

He reiterated his willingness in supporting the youths and society at large, promising to remain focus and development driven , at all times.

Also in the delegation were Comrades; Udumaga Ifeanyi, Opara Nnamdi.