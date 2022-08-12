Guns Boom At Ejemekwuru, Residents Flee Community

No sooner had the sleepy Ejemekwuru Community Oguta LGA, Imo State, finished the day’s chores last Wednesday (10/8/22) than rains of bullets sent the inhabitants scampering for safety.

An indigene of the area, who pleaded anonymity, told Trumpeta that some of them slept in their houses with one eye open while many ran into the bush for safety.

According to him, people of Ejemekwuru were fully relaxed after the day’s farmwork when around 9pm gun shots rented the air till 11pm forcing people to scamper for safety.

He said the shots were first heard from a kindred called Umuotumowuru and later Umuawo adding that the shootings were severe and heavy.

When Trumpeta visited the Community, the people were seen clutching arms and discussing in low tunes.

Nobody could actually say which group that “tested” their triggers that night but popular opinion believe that it could be the Ebubeagu security outfit’s way of detecting whether bad boys live in an area or not.

Some were of the opinion that it could be as a result of misunderstanding between Ebubeagu and Soldiers since Agwa, a neighbouring Community to Ejemekeuru had been under surveillance for some days now.

However, normalcy is gradually returning to Ejemekwuru Community as those who ran into the bushes are gradually returning home.