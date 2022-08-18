Imo Assembly Embarks On Two Months Recess

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have embarked on an annual recess after fulfilling their constitutional rights of Law making to the State since the commencement of year 2022.

The House after the screening and confirmation of the 27 Sole Administrators of Imo LGAs, three Commissioners, and extra four members of the House of Assembly Service Commission as brought before it by the Governor, Hope Uzodimma last week Thursday, August 11, 2022, hit the gavel to embark on annual recess.

The announcement was disclosed by the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

According to him, the Members are to resume in October 25, 2022 for the continuation of the Legislative business.

Being an annual ritual observed in both the National and State Assemblies across the nation, Lawmakers are to embark on leave , so as to enable them have enough rest and time for their families and businesses.

Also, with the preparation for 2023 general elections on top gear, it is expected that all Members who have already won their party’s tickets for the elections would venture into more consultations with stakeholders and their LGAs/Federal and Senatorial districts, respectively.

In Imo State, some of the State Lawmakers have already left the shores of Nigeria for pleasure, while others, especially the principal officers are in the State being sited around with the Governor in major State functions.

Even as they are on the long holiday, special plenary sessions may be summoned by the Speaker when the need arises or in matters of emergency.