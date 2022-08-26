Alliances for Africa Holds Consultative Meeting with Stakeholders in Imo

Frontline Non-Governmental Organization championing the causes of women and girls in Imo state, Alliances for Africa, (AfA), has held a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the state.

The meeting with community-based organizations, faith-based organizations and traditional institutions with support from Citizens Center for Legislative Advocacy and the MacArthur Foundation at Rockview hotels, Owerri, aimed at increasing the demand for social inclusion, transparency and accountability in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Giving a brief background of the project, AfA’s Programs Manager, Blessing Duru informed that the project is targeted at reducing corruption in Nigeria by bolstering support for anti-corruption, and social inclusion among critical groups and strengthening policies and programs for anticorruption at the state level.

She noted that the project seeks to reduce corruption by educating and mobilizing citizen’s groups and galvanizing support for anti-corruption among political parties, frontline candidates, critical interest groups and networks involved in the 2023 electoral process in the state.

The programs manager further stated other objectives as, strengthening citizen’s voice for anti-corruption, accountability and social inclusion in Imo state by suggesting affirmative set of actions as well as to strengthen partnership among political state actors and non- state actors.

Addressing stakeholders on their role in ensuring good governance, Prof. Samuel Ezeanyika who facilitated the activity, noted that, community-based organization represents a structure that cuts across family, traditional institutions, government, schools and other institutions, where values are impacted.

He however stated that the challenge is democracy is being championed by leaders who have no capacity.

Prof Ezeanyika further stated that, while democracy demands collective responsibility, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and traditional institutions can do their bit- collectively and individually to promote good governance.

Highlight of the meeting was a consensus commitment from stakeholders to demand for good governance and a commitment to develop strategies to advocate for change in their localities.