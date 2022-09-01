This was few months after their inauguration in 2019.

Ten Months After:

Imo Speaker Under Attack For Continuous Suspension Of Mbaitoli, Orsu Lawmakers

The growing challenges facing the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh, at the moment are yet to abate as it keep increasing daily, rather than reducing.

The latest, according to available information to Trumpeta are complaints from constituents of members who the Speaker through his position have been barred from the Imo State House of Assembly.

Apart from having his party lose many members to opposition parties which poses a threat to his APC party leadership of the House, an impeachment threat is hanging on his neck going by ongoing secret meetings of aggrieved members uncomfortable with his style of presiding the affairs of the House.

At the moment, the Speaker has kept away two lawmakers from all activities of the State legislature courtesy of an indefinite suspension clamped on them.

Trumpeta can reveal that since Ibe came on board last year November till date, two lawmakers; Okey Onyekanma and Ekene Nnodumele of Mbaitoli and Orsu State Constituencies respectively have been kept away from the complex thereby denying the people opportunity to have their member represent their interests in Imo Assembly.

This newspaper recalls that apart from the suspended lawmakers, the present speaker also entered the record books for also presiding the sack of two other members elected like him from the House; Honourables Tochi Okereke ( Ngor Okpala) and Obinna Okwara ( Nkwerre).

Apparently unhappy over the denial of representation caused them by the Speaker a petition to this effect has been sent to the Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodimma on the continued suspension of member for Orsu State Constituency, Hon Ekene Nnodumele, while those of Mbaitoli are lamenting how their eye in Imo Assembly has been kept away.

Irked by this development, Orsu constituents have risen to condemn the Speaker’s action against a fellow elected member, which has also affected the people of the Constituency indirectly.

In an open letter addressed to Governor Hope Uzodimma, authored by Mr. Mbamala Ebuka Nelto from Edenta Etiti Awo Idemili, Orsu LGA, it reads,

“It might interest you to know that I have recently written the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kennedy Ibe, over the continuous suspension of the member representing Orsu State constituency, Hon. Ekene Nnodimele by the house for more than nine months now; a situation I feel amounts to the denial of rights of not just the lawmaker, but also the entire constituency that he represents.

“In my letter, I questioned why the legislature has not bothered to lift the suspension on the lawmaker for such a long time over an offense that ordinarily should not necessitate that degree of punishment and high-handedness.

“My inquest into the matter revealed that the Speaker and the entire house are acting on your orders to keep Nnodimele perpetually suspended. I also have it on good authority that the Attorney General of the State, Barr. COC Akolisa is an interested party and has continued to pressure, convince and encourage you to sit on the matter and ensure that Nnodimele is perpetually and unduly banished from the legislative chamber.

“Your Excellency, you must know that I am not a supporter of the embattled and suspended lawmaker, nor do I have any link with his party, and your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). I am only a citizen of Orsu LGA who is worried that the people of LGA, including me, are arbitrarily denied their right of being represented. I dare say that in the case of Hon. Nnodimele, it is an injury to one, injury to all.

“Dear Governor, the people of Orsu LGA had expected you to treat them as your own people by intervening in their favour on an issue like this. However, you have done the opposite. Ridiculously, the LGA in question shares the same Federal Constituency with you, and is the LGA where the Attorney General of the State hails from. Today, of the 27 LGAs of the State, only Orsu is without a voice at the House of Assembly, courtesy of you, Akolisa and other acolytes. As a matter of fact, in a democracy, things should be different.

“Sir, for me and many others in Orsu LGA, the resolve is to raise the voice of justice over this matter. We will not relent until the right thing is done, and if it is not done urgently, the people of Orsu will show their anger on the ballot. It will be a force that no one, no matter how highly placed or connected, can quell.

“I bear with pain the fact that Orsu LGA is today made a laughing stock in the State courtesy of this and other related issues, and humbly urge you to change your mind, and for the interest of peace and fairness and justice to prevail in the House to reinstate our Lawmaker and voice as soon as possible”.

With about seven months left for the House to wind up activities, Mbaitoli people are raising concern how the Speaker could stop them having a representative in the House of Assembly.

It was further gathered that both constituents from Orsu and Mbaitoli are rearing for a showdown should the Speaker fail to lift the suspension ban on their Members.

According to information from the displeased constituents, a protest march would take place before resumption of the House should the speaker fail to recall the suspended lawmakers.

Commendations Greet Imo Governor Over Renovation Of Imo Assembly Main Complex

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has been commended for the overall reconstruction of the dilapidated House of Assembly main building located along the State Secretariat axis, new Owerri.

The place had remained in ruins for many years, even after the supposed renovation by the former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Following the first class touch in its reconstruction by the 3R Governor, by putting in place the adequate power supply, lighting and fittings, the furnishing, hence the accolades.

Recall that the present Members of the 9th Imo Assembly fled for safety when construction experts noticed some deep cracks in the architectural design and foundation of the building.

To avoid stories that touches the heart, they relocated to the building along the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu square (Heroes Square) where they are currently using as a temporary site.

This was few months after their inauguration in 2019.

The good news therefore is that unless for regular users or residents of the State, one could easily not identify the building any longer, courtesy of the good job done on it.

Not only the Lawmakers themselves, Imolites have continued to send in their warm regards to Uzodimma for putting the place in a wonderful, habitable Legislative condition.

Even though the House Members are on a long recess and are expected to resume in October, it is believed they would start from where they stopped inside the newly refurbished hallow Chambers.

A recent inspection further showed that more rooms were created inside it, with adequate conference halls and relevant legislative offices.

Appreciating the Governor for matching his words with action, Speaker Kennedy Ibeh said, “I cannot be grateful enough to Governor Hope Uzodimma for giving the Assembly Complex this world class rehabilitation in my time as Speaker.

” Governor Uzodimma is real, truly God-sent, focused and genuinely committed to the transformation of Imo infrastructure and economy. Those distracting him are enemies of Imo State”.

The Oru East House Member, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri didn’t mince words as he described the complex as a haven, and befitting place where more cogent Laws and Motions for the betterment of Imo State will be deliberated on. The thumbed up to Governor Uzodimma for always surprising his detractors with quality job delivery.

Njaba Female Lawmaker, Onwudiwe In Cloud 9 With Hubby

•Marks 24th Year Marriage Anniversary

Hon. Mrs. Uju Jovita Onwudiwe, also known as “Igolo Njaba”, for sure, is in cloud 9 with her hubby, Chief Innocent Planner Onwudiwe, as they marked their 24th year marriage anniversary.

The delectable, elegant woman Lawmaker was among the top celebrities of the week when she rolled out their anniversary photos on social media platforms.

Ever cheerful and friendly, Onwudiwe received goodwill felicitations from family, friends and associates who did not only thank God for such a wonderful union, but for keeping them and their children healthy and alive.

One striking point to note is that as a two time Member of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Njaba State Constituency, Uju Onwudiwe is among the strong forces to reckon with in the state parliament.

Her sterling qualities in Law making are outstanding.

She have many motions which have successfully passed through and all its resolutions.

Onwudiwe is the Chief Sponsor of the bill, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, VAPP Bill which duly passed through the rigours of legislation and signed into Law by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

God blessed the union with lovely Children.