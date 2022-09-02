Insecurity In Imo: Uzodinma, Should Be Supported-Onuegbu

.Says Governor On top Of Situation

The Special Adviser, SA, to Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Politics, and Head of Political Bureau, Imo State, Bar Enyinna Onuegbu has scored Governor Hope Uzodinma high in his fight against insecurity that besieged his Government in the early stage of the administration.

Speaking while on a visit to Trumpeta Newspaper office, Owerri, Imo State, the former Commissioner for Lands disclosed that today the insecurity that ravaged Imo State has been drastically eliminated, limiting it to just one Local Government Area, which he said is still festering because of some disgruntled Politicians acting as Enablers.

The Ngor Okpala born Lawyer cum politician said that it is the responsibility of Imo people to support the Governor to tackle the insecurity in the State by condemning the hoodlums, and not indirectly supporting the criminals through comments that favour the brigandage and the perpetrators.

He gave example with Anambra State where he said the Governor there is gradually reining in the Bandits causing the crisis, through the help of top politicians in the State who give backing to Governor Chukwuma Soludo devoid of political leanings.

Onuegbu maintained that insecurity knows no one, just as stray bullet knows no religion, age, political party, sex or color, and called on Imo people to support Governor Uzodinma to clean the State of Bad Characters.

He called on the Media to help educate Imo masses of the laudable projects of the Uzodinma administration, like the Orlu/Owerri and Okigwe/Owerri Roads already completed and the Owerri/Umuahia road recently flagged off, and not devoting space to fictitious killings and other “over-hyped crimes” which he said scare visitors away from the State, when in real fact, such stories are false.

He appealed for a good relationship between the Uzodinma Government and Media Houses based in Imo.

Replying onbehalf of TRUMPETA Newspaper, the Editor-in-Chief and Co-Publisher, Hon Chief Henry Ekpe thanked the SA for making out time to visit the Media House, saying that it was the first time an appointee of the Uzodinma administration was visiting the Media House.

Ekpe said that Trumpeta is ever ready to help sale Government policies, but added that it is only when Government officials make such information available, since Reporters are not Spirits to know where Governor projects are located.

He advised the Uzodinma Government to dwell more on telling the masses what the Government has done, rather than waste much energy on propaganda and fighting imaginary enemies, saying that time for that will come, as the issue now should be governance and dividends of democracy to the people.

The Editor –In-Chief maintained that Government/Media Relationship is a two way thing, as Government should at all times carry Journalists along in its programmes through its Media Managers.

On the entourage of the SA was Hon Modestus Nwankpa, SSA to the Governor on Media, and Hon Stanford Nwokedi Arinze, SSA to the Governor on Public Enlightenment.

To receive them onbehalf of TRUMPETA include Chief Gerry Ogu (Managing Editor) and Sampson Orji (Editor).