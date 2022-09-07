Imo Is Now Rescued From The Hands Of The Evil Ones Says Uzodimma

By: Okey Alozie

Governor Hope Uzodimma has declared that Imo State is now truely in the hands of God.

The governor said this on Tuesday the 6th of September 2022 while making his speech at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi kanu square, Concorde avenue owerri Imo State. The Governor who expressed joy and happiness for the prayer summit organised by the Christian association of Nigeria, CAN said the evil days are gone , adding that Imo is now free .

In his words” God has taken over our battle, and our prayers have been answered by Him .

“GOD is with us and will continue to be with us . Today, Imo is free and we shall continue to partner with the church . My government is God fearing and I have no business with Satan . Anybody who kills is not my friend . “I am for God and not for devil” Uzodimma also said.

Earlier, Rev Divine Eches PhD, CAN Chairman , Imo State hinted that the prayer summit was organised for peace, unity and progress of Imo people . He revealed that the theme of the year’s prayer meeting was, “Oh God our help in ages past. PS 46:1”.

He further said that CAN watched closely the things happening around, especially the accident that took place at Njaba bridge few years ago. The CAN chairman also said some things about the decay of infastructures which according to him has become thing of the past , adding that Governor Hope Uzodimma is a special gift from heaven who has truly come to rescue Imo State people.

Others from different walks of life attended the prayer summit.