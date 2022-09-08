Trouble In Nkwesi Community As Ebubeagu Storms To Collect Debts

The tension that has engulfed Communities in Oguta LGA, Imo State is far from abetting as the people have continued to live in fear.

The areas mostly affected by constant raids by alleged Ebubeagu Security outfit are Agwa, Izombe and adjourning communities.

The tension had become so serious that indigenes can no longer forecast what happens to them the next minute as it is now a case of “point and kill/arrest”.

Last Saturday (3/9/2022) the Nkwesi Community was near desertion when Ebubeagu stormed the area to recover debts for somebody who had engaged their services.

An indigene of the area who spoke to this Paper, on condition of anonymity, said a woman had taken a loan from a benefactor but was unable to repay when it was due which led to a little misunderstanding.

The benefactor then hired the services of the Ebubeagu for the debt recovery.

Our source revealed that in the evening that fateful Saturday, the debtor, without any premonition was swooped off, bundled into a vehicle and whisked away.

Trumpeta learnt that the whisking away went along with looting of some valuables of the debtor.

As at the time of filing this report, the family of the debtor has not established any contacts with their “visitors