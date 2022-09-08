IMHA CLERK BAGS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

GOVERNOR UZODIMMA INSPECTS NEWLY REFURBISHED ASSEMBLY COMPLEX

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has inspected the newly reconstructed Assembly complex.

The Governor, during the week was accompanied by the Chief of Staff Imo Government House, Sir Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Clerk of the House, Adaora Chinelo Emeghara Esq., Government functionaries and other Assembly workers to the original site of the Legislative house for an on-the-spot assessment.

Recall that Uzodimma on assumption of office in January 2020 promised to elevate the standard of the Imo House of Assembly building, administratively and infrastructure wise.

That, he accomplished when he flagged-off the reconstruction of the entire complex to a credible construction company.

Essence of that was necessitated when the Lawmakers fled to a more secure environment following the cracks noticed on the foundation of the building.

However, few months later after work commenced, the Governor returned to ascertain the true nature of work done.

His facial expressions while being conducted round the refurbished complex, Trumpeta learnt was cheering.

Information scooped by this tabloid further proved that majorly all the materials used for the renovation work were imported for the purposes of maintaining quality.

Further information revealed that the Lawmakers would resume inside the magnificent edifice by October once they return from their annual recess.

It’s also expected that the presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill by the governor would be conducted inside the new Chambers, hence the speedy completion of the renovation.

However, both the House Members and legislative workers have expressed delight over the new face of the complex.

According to some of them who reacted on the development, “God bless our Governor for doing what the past governors could not do concerning the state of the Assembly complex. At least, now we can concentrate in a cool and serene environment”.

The Clerk of Imo State House of Assembly, Adaora Chinelo Emeghara Esq., has continued to reap the fruits of her labour in the service of God, humanity and to the State, as she has added yet another prestigious award to her archives.

The ebullient substantive Clerk of the House aside other notable honours bestowed on her by the Church, is not lagging behind in relating to the Society.

This gave birth to the plethora of awards bagged so far.

The latest among them was an award from Arise Africa, stables of Arise Africa magazines.

The CEO, Mr Iyke Anyanwu who presented the award to her in the office yesterday described her as an efiggy of morals and good conscience.

Barrister Adaora Emeghara is the first woman Clerk of Imo State Legislature since inception of Imo State.

2023 IDEATO REPS:

ARTHUR EGWIM READY FOR HIS REPS PURSUIT

The member representing Ideato North State Constituency at the Imo State Legislature, Rt. Hon. Innocent Arthur Egwim is leaving no stone unturned in the realization of his 2023 Ideato Reps ambition.

The Chieftaincy title holder from Ideato North LGA who is completing his second term as a State Lawmaker in 2023 is gunning to represent Ideato North and South in the Green Chambers.

As a State Legislator, Egwim have many People oriented motions on ground, with bills awaiting its last lap.

Assembly Vibes however observed that while other candidates are going by their secret consultations, Hon Egwim had already done so through his laudable achievements that extends to the length and breadth of the Constituency.

With few weeks left for the commencement of Campaigns, the former House Committee Chairman on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is said to be ready for the journey.

In a recent media interaction with newsmen, he disclosed that his passion for declaring to run for the seat under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, may not be unconnected to his resilience in effecting more people oriented laws and projects as a Federal Lawmaker.

He assured that by the time campaigns start, he would reel out his manifesto for the people of Ideato North and Ideato South.

Already, feelers have it that Egwim stands a better chance of winning the 2023 polls considering his experience in legislation and wide acceptance by the Constituents.