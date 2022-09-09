Owerri- Orlu Road: Imolites Hail Uzodimma

By Okey Alozie

Governor Hope Uzodimma has received accolades from Imolites over the reconstruction of 100km Owerri- Orlu Road.

The road is due to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is expected in the State, on a working visit on Tuesday, September 13.

The Orlu- Owerri road is one of the signature projects of the 3 R administration.

The road, which was abandoned by past administrations, is a major road in the State which transverses than six local governments.

Speaking to our roving reporter, a commercial bus driver, Mr.Kelechi Amadi, said Governor Uzodimma has done a great job by fixing the road, which he described as a first class road with well designed effective drainage system.

“Since the road was reconstructed by the Governor, driving from Owerri to Orlu, has become a smooth ride, and you can get to Orlu from Owerri in 30 minutes.

“This was not so in the past where it takes up to 2 hours to get to Orlu or Owerri, because of the bad and deplorable condition of the road.

A petty trader at Banana junction, who gave her name as Esther Kamalu, also praised the Governor for rebuilding road, stating that aside the Street lights used to beautify the road, potholes on the road have vanished.

Some elders at Njaba LGA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, commended the Governor for repairing the Njaba bridge, which has been in a deplorable condition and a major pathway to Orlu.

They stated that the bridge was on the verge of collapse, a death trap, before Governor Uzodimma intervened, stating that accidents which occurred almost daily on the bridge, is now a thing of the past.

“We advise detractors of the Governor to have a rethink and embrace his administration which has shown commitment to rebuild our road”said Roland Anyanwu, a native of Njaba

Information available to our reporter indicate that Royal Fathers in Orlu zone are planning to honour Governor Hope Uzodimma for rehabilitating the road.