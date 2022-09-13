Nnawugo Commends Uzodimma On Road Revolution In Imo

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently satisfied by the spate of urban and rural Roads development across Imo State, Elder Alloy Nnawugo has raise the bar of commendation in favour of the Governor.

The Special Adviser to Imo State Government on Diaspora Affairs, Elder Nnawugo gave a thumbs up for Governor Hope Uzodinma over the massive constructions being done.

This was made bare in the spirit of the newly constructed Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe Roads by the Shared Prosperity Administration of Uzodimma.

The elated elder statesman while addressing Journalists in Owerri on Monday lauded him for his touch of class and quality towards Roads revolution in the State.

Elder Nnawugo described Uzodinma as a man of many parts, who have the passion for the wellbeing of Ndi Imo.

Nnawugo explained that in less than three years on the saddle, Uzodinma has changed the face of Imo, especially in quality administration and projects.

He cited that before now, there were dilapidated roads and projects scattered in all the nook and cranny of Imo, which Uzodinma have all put in order.

The governor was further lauded for the quality jobs done, with more emphasis on the Owerri-Orlu road with durable drainage channels and street lights.

As if that was not enough, he eulogized Uzodinma for doing the needful by touching the rural roads and its dwellers.

According to the Oru East born Administrator, most of the projects embarked by Uzodinma would stand a test of time.

However, road users were enjoined to make effective use of the roads, by ensuring that gutters are desalted periodically.

The Special Adviser however assured his loyalty and continued support of all the Diasporans towards all the good projects and policies of the government.