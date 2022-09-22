Omeogo Announces Cyril Okafor His Campaign DG

.To Inaugurate LGA, Ward Coordinators

Barely a month of appointing his Campaign Coordinators in the three Local Government Areas that make up Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency, the APC candidate for Federal Constituency in the forthcoming general election, Hon. High Chief Canice Moore Nwachukwu, popularly called Omeogo, Ogbaturuenyi Na Orlu, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, officially announced the appointment of Dr. Cyril Odinaka Okafor (Pharmacist) as Director-General of his Campaign Organization.

The announcement which has triggered happiness in the hearts of the constituents, has been described as a right step in a right direction.

Notably, Okafor was a former Executive Chairman of Orsu Local Government Area and former member, Imo State House of Assembly.

By profession, he is a renowned pharmacist who has also served as DG, Consumer Protection Council, Imo State.

He was Commissioner of Tourism, Imo State and National Trustee Of ALGON, Representing South East and currently he is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Livestock Development.

Okafor is holding a chieftaincy title of Ekwueme Orsu and the Ogboo Ogu of Akama, among other prestigious titles.

Recall precisely that on Wednesday, 24th of August 2022, Omeogo appointed his Campaign Coordinators from each of the three Local Government Areas that make up his Federal Constituency.

The three LGA coordinators appointed and announced earlier are: Evangelist Magnus Nnadi (Orlu LGA), Nze Nnaemeka Egole (Orsu LGA) and Sir Chidi Obioha (Oru East LGA).

With these appointments, especially that of the Director-General, all is now set for Omeogo Campaign Organization to hit the ground running once INEC official date is made open.

By this publication, all the LGA Coordinators, including the Ward Coordinators will be inaugurated soon.