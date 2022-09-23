IMSAA BEGINS OUTDOOR SANITATION CAMPAIGN

The Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) has embarked on a drive to remove unauthorized outdoor advertisement displays in Imo State. This is part of the Agency’s campaign to ensure the environment is not littered as political parties begin their campaigns from 28th of September 2022.

According to the IMSAA’s CEO, Hon. Chibuzor Umunnakwe the Agency had prepared in full for political campaigns since January and would want all parties to abide by IMSAA guidelines on the erection and display of campaign materials.

He says the Agency had noticed that some political candidates have beaten the gun and started to erect billboards and other displays without permit from IMSAA. Honourable Umunnakwe says the Agency is working to ensure these ones comply with the law or get sanctioned.

He encouraged political candidates to acquaint themselves with the guidelines for obtaining the Agency’s permits.

He revealed that the Agency’s Monitoring Teams are in place all over the state to detect those who flout the law.

The clean-up campaign is continual and would take a break only after the elections in 2023, he said.

Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency is the statutory body of the government charged with the responsibility of regulating, controlling, and managing billboards, signboards, branded displays, brand activations and transit advertisements.

Ken Ekezie, rpa, anipr, ksj

Director of Operations

IMSAA

ken.ekezie@imsaa.com.ng (09033058517)