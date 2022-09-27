JustPeace Foundation Commences Building Of Residential Home For Helpless Widow In Isiala Mbano

The Founder/General Overseer of His Royal Highness Church of God Int’l Baltimore Maryland USA, Pastor Dr. Justin Chimezie Aguguo and wife, Lolo Kelechi Aguguo who are the founder and President of JustPeace Foundation has started the building of a residential home for a helpless widow at Okoroebo kindred, Umukaje, Eziama autonomous community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Speaking during the Foundation stone laying at Umukaje, Eziama autonomous community, the Founder/ President of JustPeace Foundation, Pastor Dr Justin Aguguo and his amiable wife Lolo Kelechi Aguguo expressed gladness to have started the building of a residential home for the widow.

According to them” We decided to build a home for the homeless widow because of the condition we find her and our foundation is committed to ensuring that the indigent and hopeless people in the society are well taken care of.”

“JustPeace Foundation is committed to restoring back peace and happiness among hopeless people in the society and we will not relent in their avowed desires and determinations to helping the less privileged people in the society”.

It will be recalled that the building of a residential home for a helpless widow from Umukaje, Eziama autonomous community by the JustPeace Foundation is at present in the roofing stage.

They maintained that the residential building for the homeless widow will be completed before December this year, even as they expressed their excitement with the outpouring of gratitude shown by the people of Umukaje, Eziama autonomous community.

The JustPeace Foundation has undertaking so many humanitarian services in Isiala Mbano, Okigwe zone and Imo State in particular since it’s inception.

Speaking earlier, the homeless widow, Mrs. Dikeocha commended Pastor Dr and Lolo Justin Aguguo for wiping out her tears with the building of a residential home for her

She prayed that the good Lord will bless JustPeace Foundation for being a blessing to the entire Community.