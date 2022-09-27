Employment Scandal Rocks Imo Judiciary

…Bogus Recruitment Stops Recognition of Employed Customary Court Workers

Imo state judiciary is stinking as mismanagement of recruitment of fresh workers is rocking a segment of the state establishment.

Trumpeta learnt that towards the end of last year, Governor Hope Uzodinma reportedly approved the employment of about twenty five person by the Judiciary for the Customary Courts in Imo State.

It was learnt that the waiver for employment was granted to Hon. Justice M.E. Njoku who was the. President of Customary Court of Appeal Imo State before retirement.

Reports have it that the number of approved slots were duly employed by the Judicial Service Commission and the exercise completed before the end of last year. Further information have it that from December 2021 till the time of this report, the persons duly employed are yet to not only receive salary but also be posted to any office.

Trumpeta investigation on reasons behind the development has it that the number one citizen of the state who may have been piqued by the greater number of persons different from the original list shortlisted for the employment, suspended the payment for the newly employed persons as it was learnt that after Justice Njoku retired in January 2022, the number of persons employed rose to an incredible 400 persons.

Further probe into the matter by Trumpeta has it that after the retirement of the immediate past President of the Customary Court of Imo State, the number changed indicating that inflation of figure took place.

The inflated number, according to findings, may have scandalized the employment schedule forcing the state government to relax the payment of the employed ones.