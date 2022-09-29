Atiku’s Visit To South East: Ndigbo Not Dot In A Circle – Senator Anyanwu

.As Divine Mandate Movement Steals Show

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has rejected the claim by President Muhammadu Buhari that Ndigbo are dot in a circle, assuring that soon, the rejected stone shall be the Chief corner stone.

According to him, the people of the South East have played a major role in the sustenance of the country’s unity, and wondered why they have remained the sacrificial lamb 62 years after independence.

Anyanwu maintained that until issues affecting the zone were addressed without considering ethnic sentiments, the clamour for the unity of the country would continue to remain in doubt.

Anyanwu therefore assured the people of the zone of PDP’s preparedness to correct every injustice against the South East, noting that such move could only be possible if leaders would team up together in one voice.

Speaking further, the PDP National Scribe, called on the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to look into the marginalization of the South East Zone and ensure that justice was done if elected President of the country.

Anyanwu said that the continued withholding of Presidential assent to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill by the APC government led by Muhammadu Buhari was the root cause of insecurity occasioned by the injustice, pointing out that proactive intervention remain the only solution to the lingering political imbalance.

The PDP National Scribe further recalled the invaluable contributions of the people of South East in nation building, expressing optimism that the zone would be the pride of the nation.

He called on Nigerian leaders and critical stakeholders to join hands with other ambassadors of good governance to condemn the obvious suppression of democratic ethos against the Igbo and proffers urgent solution.

Meanwhile, a leading political pressure group in Imo State, Divine Mandate Movement (DMM), Tuesday took over the venue of the South East Zonal Stakeholders meeting convened at the instance of Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Enugu.

The group led by the Chairman, Evang Myke Ikoku and the Director General, Hon Ngozi Ogbu respectively were seen positioned in strategic areas to ensure the event was a huge success.

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and founder of the group, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP were given warmth reception shortly after being sighted by DMM’s delegation.

It can be recalled that, Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate, had visited the South East geopolitical zone in continuation of his consultative tour across the country to work out possible modalities to ending political, economic and particularly, marginalization of the Zone once he takes over as President of the federal republic of Nigeria.