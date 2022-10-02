ESOM Obodo Salutes Uzodinma On Nigeria’s 62nd Independence, Prays For Peace Of Nation

By Onyekachi Eze

In the spirit of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, the former General Manager of ADAPALM in Ohaji, Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, Hon. Prince Esom Obodo has felicitated with the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

In a broadcast obtained by Trumpeta newspaper, yesterday in Owerri, Prince Esom Obodo congratulated the Governor and Nigerians on the country’s 62nd anniversary.

He explained that at 62, Nigeria has passed through perilous times, yet, managed to be moving.

The former GM opined that even though it has not been so rosy for the citizenry, there is still hope and every reason to thank God.

He stated that the Country is massively blessed with both human and natural resources, hence asked that all hands be on deck for the realization of our dream country.

He said with the upcoming general elections, the citizenry ought to vote wisely in matching with actions why Nigeria is attributed as giant of Africa.

Hon Obodo, who is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ohaji/Egbema LGA in the anniversary message sent warm regards to the Governor for his people oriented administration in Imo State.

He described Uzodimma as a pillar of democracy, and due process.

Obodo said, among top politicians, Uzodinma has demonstrated some rare qualities which eludes other politicians.

It was affirmed that under his watch for the past three years, the major benefits a State can get from the Federal Government were not lagging.

The Lawmaker extraordinaire thumbed up for Governor Uzodinma on his laudable achievements in the State.

He commended Uzodimma for the Road Chain network, rehabilitation of health facilities, rebranding of Civil Service system.

Also, the governor was extolled for taking heed to the plights of pensioners and Workers.

According to Obodo, those were some of the great attributes of a Leader, being able to listen, and take adequate steps when necessary.

However, he charged the public against pull-him-down syndrome, and campaigns of calumny, reiterating that no State of Nation thrives without a collective support of the citizenry.

Esom Obodo therefore prayed that absolute peace and tranquility be returned to the Nation, adding that most of the lapses were not only created by bad Leadership, but some as aftermath of the many insecurity, Boko Haram challenges.

“As we celebrate 62 years of Independence, I pray and ask God that our land know peace, let the land blessed by God with milk and honey be fertile as it was before the outbreak of insurgency”.